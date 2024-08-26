Watch: Carlos Brathwaite Hits Helmet Out Of The Ground In Anger

Hyderabad: Former West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite showed a huge disappointment against the stand-in umpires' decision after being controversially adjudged out on Friday. The incident happened during the clash between the New York Strikers and the Grand Cayman Jaguars of the ongoing Max 60 Caribbean 2024 Super Three Clash on August 24.

The Thisara Perera-led New York Strikers were placed 88/6 in the penultimate over after being asked to bat first. Brathwaite was batting on seven runs off four balls when he attempted a pull shot on the bouncer bowled by left-arm pacer Josh Little. The right-hander missed the ball completely and it hit his shoulder before it landed into the wicket-keeper's gloves.

Following an appeal by the Grand Cayman Jaguars side, the umpires shockingly adjudged Brathwaite out. Brathwaite became furious as he begrudgingly began walking back to the pavilion after being rooted at the crease for a minute.

Just before crossing the boundary line, the angry all-rounder removed his helmet and smashed it well outside the playing area in frustration. The West Indies all-rounder last appeared in international cricket in 2019 and has often been seen as a commentator across the globe. His heroics in the last over of the 2016 T20 World Cup final held in India where he smashed four sixes on consecutive deliveries to help his team chase 19 runs in a mere six balls is cherished in the Caribbean Island even today.

Below are the fans reactions: