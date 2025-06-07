ETV Bharat / sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: Where To Watch Men's Singles French Open 2025 Final Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (World no. 2) will square off against the World No. 1 Janik Sinner in the French Open 2025 final as Stade Roland de Garros prepares to see one of the biggest matches of the year of the men's singles on Sunday, June 8.

Sinner is aiming to win the French Open for the first time while Alcaraz is chasing his second title in a row.

The 23-year-old Sinner is coming off an emphatic win over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the semi-final. Sinner managed to overcome Djokovic's grit and discipline, producing an exceptional performance to emerge triumphant in a fiercely contested encounter in straight sets — 4-6, 5-7, 6-7 (3). The high intensity clash lasted for 3 hours and 16 minutes.

Sinner has won the Australian Open twice and the US Open. He has already won the Australian Open earlier this year and would fancy his chances to win second Grand Slam of the year.

On the other hand, reigning champion Alcaraz secured a nervy win over Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in a hard-fought battle to keep his title defence alive. The Italian started strong, winning the first set 6-4; the Spaniard made a remarkable comeback and won the close second set 7-6. Alcaraz then went all out in the third set and won 6-0.