Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: Where To Watch Men's Singles French Open 2025 Final Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (World no. 2) will square off against the World No. 1 Janik Sinner in the French Open 2025 final as Stade Roland de Garros prepares to see one of the biggest matches of the year of the men's singles on Sunday, June 8.
Sinner is aiming to win the French Open for the first time while Alcaraz is chasing his second title in a row.
The 23-year-old Sinner is coming off an emphatic win over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the semi-final. Sinner managed to overcome Djokovic's grit and discipline, producing an exceptional performance to emerge triumphant in a fiercely contested encounter in straight sets — 4-6, 5-7, 6-7 (3). The high intensity clash lasted for 3 hours and 16 minutes.
World No.1 🏆 World No.2— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2025
It doesn't get much bigger than THIS. pic.twitter.com/C2NWTFfRLe
Sinner has won the Australian Open twice and the US Open. He has already won the Australian Open earlier this year and would fancy his chances to win second Grand Slam of the year.
On the other hand, reigning champion Alcaraz secured a nervy win over Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in a hard-fought battle to keep his title defence alive. The Italian started strong, winning the first set 6-4; the Spaniard made a remarkable comeback and won the close second set 7-6. Alcaraz then went all out in the third set and won 6-0.
Sunday awaits. Be there.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Z4mkSetkkJ— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2025
Alcaraz led the set 2-0 before the Italian opted to retire, giving the Serbian a walkover win and a chance to win his second French Open Grand Slam in a row.
French Open 2025: Men's singles final live telecast and streaming
When will the final of the French Open 2025 men’s singles event be played?
The final of the men’s singles event at French Open 2025 will be played on Sunday, June 8.
Where to watch live telecast of the French Open 2025 men’s singles final matches in India?
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the French Open 2025 men’s singles final matches in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the French Open 2025 men’s singles final matches in India?
Sony LIV, via their app and website, will live stream the French Open 2025 men’s singles final matches in India.