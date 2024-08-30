US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Suffers Shock Exit From Second Round; Loses Against World No. 74

New York (USA): Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat in the US Open 2024 as he suffered a defeat at the hands of a Dutch player. World No. 74 Botic van de Zanschulp had a dream day as he outplayed the Spanish player in three straight sets during the second-round match. Also, this was Alcaraz’s earliest exit from the Grand Slams since Wimbledon 2021, when Danil Medvedev beat him.

It took Zanschulp an hour and 19 minutes to wrap the game with the scoreline of 6-1, 7-5, 6-4. Before their encounter, he had played two fixtures against Alcaraz and lost both of them. Interestingly, he wasn’t able to win even a single set in both matches but played in an emphatic manner to eke out a victory.

Alcaraz looked completely off from the start as the Dutchman pocketed the first set without any issue. The 21-year-old’s knack of going for complicated shots when simplicity would do unfolded against him and he lost the set. Zanschulp then dished out a better performance in the next two sets as well. He was dominant from the baseline with powerful forehands. After such a victory of high magnitude, the 28-year-old was out of words.

“Actually, I’m a little lost for words. It’s been an incredible evening. First time for me having a night session on Arthur Ashe. The crowd was amazing. Thank you for that. Unbelievable night,” van de Zanschulp said after the match.

“I got a lot of confidence from the last match. I played really solid the last match. From point 1 I believed I could have a chance. You see how it sometimes turns out,” Van de Zanschulp added.