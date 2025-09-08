ETV Bharat / sports

Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner At US Open, Wins 6th Grand Slam Title; Trump Security Delays Match

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner, of Italy, in the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York. ( AP )

New York: So maybe the first U.S. Open final between young, elite rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner wasn’t as long, riveting and dramatic as their matchup to decide the championship at the French Open. Perhaps it wasn’t as seemingly meaningful and plot-driven as their showdown for the Wimbledon trophy.

Still, what the No. 2-seeded Alcaraz’s 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over No. 1 Sinner on Sunday did do was significant. Alcaraz reasserted his superiority over the defending champion, wrested away the top spot in the ATP rankings and left tennis fans eager for whenever their next clash will come. They are the first two men in the sport’s history to face each other in three consecutive Grand Slam finals within a single season.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York. (AP)

“I’m seeing you more than my family,” Alcaraz joked during the trophy ceremony, eliciting a grin from Sinner. “It’s great to share the court, to share the locker rooms, everything.”

This 2-hour, 42-minute win gave Alcaraz, a 22-year-old from Spain, leads over Sinner, a 24-year-old from Italy, of 10-5 in their head-to-head series, 6-4 in total Grand Slam trophies, and 2-1 in U.S. Open championships.

“I give lots of credit to him, because he handled the situation better than I did,” said Sinner, who lamented that his own play was too predictable. “He raised his level when he had to.”

The match’s start was delayed for about a half-hour while thousands of fans were stuck outside Arthur Ashe Stadium going through extra security because President Donald Trump sat in a sponsor’s suite. Under a closed roof because of rain earlier in the day, Alcaraz was stronger, faster, more well-equipped for the occasion.

President Donald Trump, right, Steve Witkoff, center, and U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi, watch the US Open Final. (AP)

“You were better than me,” Sinner said. “I tried my best today. I couldn’t do more.” Alcaraz finished with twice as many winners, 42-21, and his coach, 2003 French Open champ Juan Carlos Ferrero, called the performance “perfect.” Alcaraz's view of that assessment? “He's right. I think I played perfect. ... If I want to beat Jannik, I have to play perfect.”

This hard-court matchup followed Alcaraz’s victory over Sinner across 5 1/2 hours after erasing a trio of match points on the red clay at Roland-Garros in June, and Sinner’s victory over two-time reigning champ Alcaraz on the grass at the All England Club in July.

“The things ... I did well in London,” Sinner said, “he did better today.”