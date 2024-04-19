'Captain's Decision Are Very Strange and Surprise People': Mohammad Nabi Shares Fan's Insta Story

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians' (MI) all-rounder Mohammad Nabi recently reposted a fan's Instagram story on his account, which criticised franchise skipper Hardik Pandya following the team's narrow nine-run triumph over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mullanpur on Thursday.

MI effectively defended a 193-run target, securing their third win this season. However, the team utilised spinners minimally, with leg spinner Shreyas Gopal bowling only two overs in the chase, while the off-spinner Nabi didn't get a chance to bowl.

Screenshot of Mohammad Nabi's Instagram Story

The fan's Instagram story, which criticised Pandya for not utilising Nabi's bowling skills, caught attention as Nabi reshared it, sparking speculation among Mumbai's supporters about the team's dynamics. Notably, Nabi later removed the shared Instagram post.

In IPL 2024, Nabi has bowled just six overs across four matches where he has failed to pick up a wicket, maintaining an economy rate of 7.17. He has also got only one opportunity to bat and showcase his batting prowess.

MI secured a victory in the cliffhanger against Punjab Kings, who had almost recovered from the shaky start with Ashutosh Sharma's maiden IPL fifty and Harpreet Brar's crucial contributions. Together they had amassed a 57-run eighth-wicket partnership off just 30 balls. However, their efforts weren't enough as PBKS faced their fifth defeat this season, while MI secured their third victory in seven games, currently occupying the seventh spot in the points table.