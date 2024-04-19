'Captain's Decision Are Very Strange and Surprise People': Mohammad Nabi Shares Fan's Insta Story

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Mumbai Indians' (MI) all-rounder Mohammad Nabi recently reposted a fan's Instagram story on his account, which criticized franchise skipper Hardik Pandya following the team's narrow nine-run triumph over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mullanpur on Thursday

Following a nervy victory over Punjab Kings on Thursday, Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Mohammad Nabi shared a fan's Instagram Story on his official account that has some words of criticisation on the captaincy of his side's skipper Hardik Pandya.

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians' (MI) all-rounder Mohammad Nabi recently reposted a fan's Instagram story on his account, which criticised franchise skipper Hardik Pandya following the team's narrow nine-run triumph over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mullanpur on Thursday.

MI effectively defended a 193-run target, securing their third win this season. However, the team utilised spinners minimally, with leg spinner Shreyas Gopal bowling only two overs in the chase, while the off-spinner Nabi didn't get a chance to bowl.

Following a nervy victory over Punjab Kings on Thursday, Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Mohammad Nabi shared a fan's Instagram Story on his official account that has some words of criticisation on the captaincy of his side's skipper Hardik Pandya.
Screenshot of Mohammad Nabi's Instagram Story

The fan's Instagram story, which criticised Pandya for not utilising Nabi's bowling skills, caught attention as Nabi reshared it, sparking speculation among Mumbai's supporters about the team's dynamics. Notably, Nabi later removed the shared Instagram post.

In IPL 2024, Nabi has bowled just six overs across four matches where he has failed to pick up a wicket, maintaining an economy rate of 7.17. He has also got only one opportunity to bat and showcase his batting prowess.

MI secured a victory in the cliffhanger against Punjab Kings, who had almost recovered from the shaky start with Ashutosh Sharma's maiden IPL fifty and Harpreet Brar's crucial contributions. Together they had amassed a 57-run eighth-wicket partnership off just 30 balls. However, their efforts weren't enough as PBKS faced their fifth defeat this season, while MI secured their third victory in seven games, currently occupying the seventh spot in the points table.

Read More

  1. IPL 2024: Was My Dream To Hit Sweep Against Bumrah, Reveals Ashutosh Sharma
  2. IPL 2024: Mumbai emerge triumphant against Punjab by 9 runs
  3. Watch: Tim David Signals DRS From Dugout; Umpire Approves Request Despite Curran’s Protest
Last Updated :20 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.