Captaincy Brings A Lot Of Maturity And Responsibility, Says Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai: Star India cricketer Shreyas Iyer is enjoying a golden run as captain, leading the Sobo Mumbai Falcons into the semi-finals of the T20 Mumbai League 2025. After leading Punjab Kings to the IPL final for first time in a decade, his leadership has been instrumental in guiding the team to the last-4 stage, making them one of the strong contenders for the coveted title.

The 30-year-old has been exceptional on the field, balancing a squad mix of youth and experience. Under his captaincy, the Falcons secured their semi-final spot with an impressive record of four wins out of five league-stage matches.

“It (captaincy) brings in a lot of maturity and responsibility. You are always expected to perform and contribute in the best way possible for the team because whenever there is a hurdle or some kind of adversity you face as a team, they always come to the captain. I think I have got a lot of experience as I have been captaining since I was 22. I have enjoyed the moments and also embraced it. I love the fact to come out and lead," Iyer told the T20 Mumbai League.

Talking about handling high-pressure moments, he further added: "I just try to get into my zone and I try to do things which are there in front of me. I try to stay focused as much as possible, just to stay in the present, embrace the situation, embrace the crowd because sometimes they get very electrifying and pass on the energy to you. So I keep telling myself that I want the crowd to cheer my name, and that brings that kind of motivation."