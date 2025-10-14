ETV Bharat / sports

With Just 5 Lakh Population, Cape Verde 2nd Smallest Country To Qualify For FIFA World Cup

File Photo: Cape Verde Football Team, ( AP )

Hyderabad: Asian nations like Uzbekistan and Jordan stunned the football world by qualifying for their first FIFA World Cup by securing a spot in the 2026 edition in the recent round of matches. On Monday, an island off the west coast of Africa added their name to the list as well, becoming the second smallest nation in terms of population to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The country with a population of around 5,27,000, Cape Verde beat Eswatini 3-0 in the African qualifiers for the marquee tournament. Also, Cape Verde became the sixth nation from Africa after Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria and Ghana to qualify for the World Cup. The Island is gaining popularity not only because of their qualification to the tournament but also their act of making it to the biggest stage despite having a small pool of talent to choose from a population of only around 5 Lakhs. Iceland was the smallest country when it qualified for the tournament in 2018.