Can't Thank Bihar Cricket And Dravid Enough: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Father

Patna: His farmland was lost in pursuit of his son's cricketing dream, but Sanjiv Suryavanshi was a picture of gratitude after Vaibhav's blitzkrieg set the IPL ablaze.

The 14-year-old left-hander shattered records when he became the youngest centurion in T20 cricket with a 35-ball hundred for the Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans on Monday night in Jaipur.

The Suryavanshis hail from Samastipur town.

"He has made our village, Bihar and the whole of India proud. We could not be happier and are celebrating. I want to thank the Rajasthan Royals who worked on him extensively in the last three-four months," said Sanjiv in a video released by the Bihar Cricket Association.

"I want to thank head coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the support staff for improving Vaibhav's game. He himself has worked very hard on his game, and this hundred is a result of that.