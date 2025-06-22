ICC T20 WC 2026: Canada Becomes 13th Team To Qualify With Back-To-Back Qualifications In Marquee Event

Hyderabad: Canada have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after beating the Bahamas by seven wickets in the Americas Qualifiers at King City, Ontario. The hosts secured their fifth successive win in the regional qualifiers to book their ticket in the global showpiece, which is to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Bahamas all-out on 57

Canada chose to bowl after winning the toss at the Maple Leaf North-West Ground and the bowling unit justified the decision, dishing out a stellar show. They bundled out the opposition on a paltry total of 57 in just 19.5 overs. Kaleem Sana (3/6) and Shivam Sharma (3/16) were the highest wicket-takers for the bowling side, dismantling the opposition while working in tandem.

Chase in just 5.3 overs

The chase was a walk in the park for the Canadian team as Dilpreet Bajwa played an explosive knock of 36 runs from just 14 deliveries to complete the chase in just 5.3 overs. The win not only ensured a spot for the team in the marquee event but also sealed their dominant run in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Canada has qualified for the T20 World Cup (Getty Images)

Five victories on a trot

Under the leadership of Nicholas Kirton, the team kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive win over Bermuda by 110 runs. The team then followed it up with a 59-run win over the Cayman Islands and a 10-wicket triumph over the Bahamas. They shone with their performance in the next match, outplaying Cayman Islands by 42 runs before capping off their qualification run.

13th team to qualify for the event

Canada have joined 12 other teams that have already made it to the event. Hosts India and Sri Lanka, defending champions England, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, the United States, and the West Indies.

Teams that will fill the remaining spots

According to the ICC, the remaining seven spots in the World Cup will be filled via regional qualifiers - two from Europe (5-11 July 2025), two from Africa (19 September- 4 October 2025), and three from the Asia-East Asia Pacific Qualifier (1-17 October 2025).