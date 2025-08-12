7 Ducks, 7 Extras, Total Of 23 Runs; How Canada Beat Argentina In Just Five Balls In U19 WC Qualifier?

Hyderabad: Cricket often witnesses one-sided contests, but when the Canada U-19 team took on Argentina U-19 in the World Cup qualifier, they took it to another level with sheer dominance. The team beat Argentina by 10 wickets in the World Cup Americas Qualifier 2025. Notably, the team chased the target in just five balls during Match 4 of the competition in Georgia.

Seven ducks and seven extras

Argentina opted to bat after winning the toss at the Param Veer Sports Complex. Batting first, they bundled out for just 23 in 19.4 overs. Seven of the batters walked back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. Thus, seven extras in the innings were the top contributors in the total tally.

Argentina vs Canada Scorecard (ICC website screen grab)

Pacer Jagmandeep Paul bowled an outstanding spell, taking six wickets for seven runs in his quota of five overs, including three maiden overs. His new-ball heroics demolished the top order of the Argentinian side, and the rest of the bowling attack maintained the pressure to wrap up the opposition innings.

Canada completes the chase in five balls

Chasing 24, Canada took no time in wrapping up the game. Opener Dharm Patel took a single on the first ball of the innings captain Yuvraj Samra struck two boundaries and two sixes to Franz Bur in the next four deliveries. Three wides took Canada past the target and they won the match with 295 balls to spare.

Canada in a strong position in the qualifiers

The results has put Canada in a strong position in the Americas Qualifier, which is being hosted in Atlanta, USA from 7 to 17 August. Argentina, Bermuda, Canada and the hosts USA. Each side will play each other twice in a double robin format. The top team will secure a spot in the 2026 ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup.

The 2026 edition of the competition will be played in Namibia and Zimbabwe between January and February. 16 Teams will be divided into four groups, and five venues will host the matches.