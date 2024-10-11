Border Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green Could Miss India Tour Of Australia In November

New Delhi: Australia’s pacer all-rounder Cameron Green could miss the much-awaited 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, commencing from November 22 in Perth, due to a back surgery. Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during Australia's tour to England for the five-match ODI series.

A report in cricket.com.au says the all-rounder met with Australian team officials late on Thursday night to discuss his options and has been presented with a choice of surgery or rehab after several days of consultations and analysis.

"Green is expected to decide within the coming days whether to go in for a similar medical procedure on his spine to the one that speedsters James Pattinson, Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis have all previously undergone. The operation, performed by pioneering Christchurch surgeons Grahame Inglis and Rowan Schouten and which involves screws and titanium wire to bind vertebrae together, would rule Green out for months," said the report.

Green's recent Test innings in the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington earlier this year earned him a Player of the Match award after scoring a career-best knock of 174 not out. In 28 Tests, the 25-year-old has a batting average of 48.57, apart from picking 35 wickets.

If the allrounder decides to undergo the surgery, Australia would need a new number six batter order for the highly-anticipated series against India, against whom they haven't as well as for the tour for Sri Lanka.

In his absence, Mitchell Marsh may have to shoulder the bowling workload, while Steve Smith could be back to batting at number four. Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Renshaw, Nic Maddinson or teenaged batting prodigy Sam Konstas also come into the mix for opening the batting alongside Usman Khawaja with Steve Smith most likely to return to the number four spot.

Kangaroos have another three Sheffield Shield matches and two ‘A’ team games against India ‘A’ at Brisbane and Mackay before the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. The BGT Trophy will begin with the first Test scheduled on November 22 at Perth Stadium.