CAFA Nations Cup: India Win Bronze Medal Beating Oman On Penalties

Udanta Singh Kumam’s 80th-minute header nullified the lead taken by Oman in the 55th minute, thanks to a strike from Yahmadi. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu turned out to be India’s saviour as he pulled off three brilliant saves in the penalty shootout.

Hyderabad: The Indian football team signed off the CAFA Nations Cup with a bronze medal as they beat Oman on penalties in the third-place match. They triumphed 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Monday.

India, who are 133rd in the FIFA rankings, were an equal match to 79th-ranked Oman.

The Indian team created their first big chance of the match in the 16th minute, but Oman goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini denied a header from Anwar Ali, which was heading into the back of the net. Oman also created chances through Al Sabhi and Nasser Al Rawahi, but Sandhu was up to the task, and he denied the ball from entering the back of the net.

Oman found their first goal after the half-time as Abdullah Fawaz flicked the ball to Al Yahmadi to hit at the far post in the 55th minute. Rahul Bheke’s long throw was passed forward to Danish Farooq, and it was headed into the goal by Udanta. The scores were tied at 1-1 by the end of the regulation time, and the match was headed into a penalty shootout.

India emerged triumphant on penalties

Chhangte, Bheke and Jithin MS converted the penalties in the shootout for India. Thani Al Rushaidi and Muhsen Al Ghassani scored goals for Oman, but misses from Harib Al Saadi and Ahmed Al Kaabi put pressure on Jameel Al Yahmadi to convert the last chance. However, Indian custodian Sandhu stood tall to deny him a goal, and India won the contest on penalties to clinch a bronze in the eight-team competition.