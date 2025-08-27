Cabinet Approves Submission Of 2030 Commonwealth Games’ Bid In Ahmedabad

Hyderabad: Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the country’s submission of a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The decision was announced on Wednesday, which includes approval for the collaboration agreement and providing aid to the Gujarat government in case the bid is successful.

The Commonwealth Games are likely to host participants from 72 countries. India will be hosting the first edition since 2010 if the bid is successful. The recent developments will authorise the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to go ahead with the bid submission process. The approval from the cabinet includes signing the necessary documents from various ministries, departments and authorities to support the hosting.

Ahmedabad has been selected as the host city for the edition. The hosting venues include the Narendra Modi Stadium, which successfully hosted the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup final.

The event is expected to draw a significant amount of attention with athletes from all over the world participating in it.

"Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact, boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes," said a release by the Press Information Bureau.

"Hosting such a globally prestigious event will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity. It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our Nation."

"It will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter into Sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels."