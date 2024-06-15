Bye, Bye Pakistan: Babar and Co Face Heavy Criticism for T20 World Cup Exit

Hyderabad: The Pakistan cricket team is being heavily trolled by social media users with the 'Bye, Bye Pakistan' trending over the internet after their early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Men in Green have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after rain played spoilsport and washed out the Group A clash between the USA and Ireland on Friday.

Pakistan, who faced defeats from India and minnows USA, could have reached a maximum of four points if they had their remaining game against Ireland, with only a win coming against Canada in the campaign opener. The USA and Ireland being washed away meant that the USA and Ireland received a point each that took the former side's tally to five points and sealed their berth in the Super 8 stage.

After Pakistan's shocking exit from the World Cup, social media got flooded with hilarious memes as the hashtag "Bye, Bye Pakistan" started trending on X.

"Bye, Bye Pakistan. Have a safe Flight. Florida to Karachi, " a random social media user," Areeba Khan (@Areebakhan1325) wrote.

"Congratulations to Pakistan. They successfully qualified for Karachi Airport & another army training session, lol Gooooooood bye neighbours. Have a safe flight," Wahida (@Wahida_Afghan), another random user, said.

"Qudrat Ka Nizam + Babar Azam captain = Bye Bye Pakistan," wrote Johns (@JohnyBravo183), another user, said.

Notably, this was the first occasion when Pakistan didn't qualify for the second round of the competition. The team’s performance has not gone well with Pakistanis back home, demanding strict action against the whole team, the selectors, and a complete overhaul of the cricket setup under the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“All of these players should be thrown back into the domestic circuit and told to play there for at least two years before even thinking about getting into the national team. Enough is enough, this 'group of four' in the team has ruined the careers of deserving players, who work so hard in the domestic circuit and perform consistently, only to be selected for the national team and be confined to the dressing rooms. This has to stop”, said former opening batsman Ahmed Shahzad.

Pakistan will play their final league game against Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.