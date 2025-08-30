BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag Assures Medal With Victory In Quarterfinal

Hyderabad: After the two disappointments for the Indian contingent on Friday, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came out with a positive result for the team. Earlier in the day, Dhruv Kapilla and Tanisha Castro lost their match, while PV Sindhu also suffered a defeat against world No. 9 Putri Kusuma. However, Satwik-Chirag registered a 21-12, 21-19 win over Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh. Their win in the quarterfinal assured them of a medal at the world championships. This will be the second medal for the Indian pair as they won a bronze medal in the Tokyo 2022.

The pair also created history as they became the first Indian male players to win multiple medals at the world championships. Their opponents were unable to match the ferocious smashes, tactical genius, and flawless teamwork.

The World No.9 pair raced to a great start, taking an 11-6 lead and capitalising on it to win the first game with ease. In the second game, the Indians forced the Malaysians to play from the back of the court with their relentless attack. Soh put the shuttle into the net several times and was seen struggling with his backhand.

Soh and Chia retaliated after the mid-game break, turning the game into a close contest. The Malaysian pair got engaged in flat exchanges and earned points from the close to the net when the Indian pair was leading the game by 17-11. They carved a comeback with their flat returns, and the scores were soon 19-19. However, the Indian team stepped up at a crucial juncture and won two points to win the contest.

It was the fourth victory for Satwik-Chirag over the Malaysian duo in the 15 matches they have played. Satwik and Chirag will now lock horns against the World No. 11, China's Li Yiu and Bo Yang Chen in the semi-final of the tournament.