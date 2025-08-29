ETV Bharat / sports

BWF World Championships: Satwik And Chirag Advance Into Quarterfinals To Conclude Dream Day For Indian Contingent

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty outplayed Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the round of 16.

BWF World Championships Satwik And Chirag In Quarterfinal
File Photo: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Thursday turned out to be a dream day for India as three shuttlers entered the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

First, PV Sindhu produced her A game to stun second seed Wang Zhi Yi of China. Then, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto followed it up by scripting a big upset. They outplayed fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Ying Suet of Hong Kong China to book a berth in the quarterfinal.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted a sensational comeback in men’s doubles, beating sixth seed Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China by 19-21, 21-15, 21-17 in a one-hour eight-minute battle.

PV Sindhu’s shocking win over Wang Zhi Yi

The 30-year-old Indian shuttler was up against the second-ranked player in the world, and so it was supposed to be a tough task for her to beat the rival. However, Sindhu won the match without breaking a sweat in two straight sets. She dominated the proceedings with a 21-19, 21-15 in 48 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag one step closer to another medal

The Indian pair outclassed their opponents on the tactical terms in the Round of 16, dishing out a clinical display. After losing the opening set, the duo raised their intensity to force a decider. It was the third successive time these pairs played a three-setter. Liang and Wang had won their last three encounters, but they didn’t surrender to lose for the fourth time on the trot.

Bronze medalist at the 2022 World Championships, sealed the game with straight six points in the last, recovering from 15-17 in the final set. The Indian pair kept focusing on the flat returns to tilt the game in their favour.

The Indian duo will now ṭake on their biggest challenge in the tournament against World No. 2 Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The Malaysians have an upper hand in the head-to-head records, leading the matchup by 11-3.

Hyderabad: Thursday turned out to be a dream day for India as three shuttlers entered the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

First, PV Sindhu produced her A game to stun second seed Wang Zhi Yi of China. Then, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto followed it up by scripting a big upset. They outplayed fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Ying Suet of Hong Kong China to book a berth in the quarterfinal.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted a sensational comeback in men’s doubles, beating sixth seed Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China by 19-21, 21-15, 21-17 in a one-hour eight-minute battle.

PV Sindhu’s shocking win over Wang Zhi Yi

The 30-year-old Indian shuttler was up against the second-ranked player in the world, and so it was supposed to be a tough task for her to beat the rival. However, Sindhu won the match without breaking a sweat in two straight sets. She dominated the proceedings with a 21-19, 21-15 in 48 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag one step closer to another medal

The Indian pair outclassed their opponents on the tactical terms in the Round of 16, dishing out a clinical display. After losing the opening set, the duo raised their intensity to force a decider. It was the third successive time these pairs played a three-setter. Liang and Wang had won their last three encounters, but they didn’t surrender to lose for the fourth time on the trot.

Bronze medalist at the 2022 World Championships, sealed the game with straight six points in the last, recovering from 15-17 in the final set. The Indian pair kept focusing on the flat returns to tilt the game in their favour.

The Indian duo will now ṭake on their biggest challenge in the tournament against World No. 2 Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The Malaysians have an upper hand in the head-to-head records, leading the matchup by 11-3.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PV SINDHU INTO QUARTERFINALSATWIK AND CHIRAG BWFTANISHA CASTRO AND DHRUV KAPILLABWF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Ganeshotsav Recipes For Festive Sweets With A Twist

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

From Teals To Wigeons: Four Lakh Migratory Birds Flock To Kashmir's Hokersar Wetland This Winter

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.