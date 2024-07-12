BWF Reveals Badminton Draws For Paris 2024 Olympics, Men’s Double's Draw Postponed

Hyderabad: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday revealed the draws for the men's singles, women's singles and women's doubles for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, starting from July 26.
BWF has also confirmed the seeds for the Olympic badminton competition. The seedlings were taken from the official BWF World Rankings published Tuesday 9 July 2024.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will face Kristin Kuuba (WR75) from Estonia and Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (WR111) of Maldives in women's singles while 13th seed HS Prannoy, who will be making his debut in Olympics, has been drawn in Group K where he will face Le Duc Phat (WR70) of Vietnam and Fabian Roth (WR82) OF Germany.
Another debutant and unseeded Lakshya Sen will face third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in Group L. Sen will also face Kevin Gordon of Guatemala and Julien Caraggi (WR52) of Belgium.
Women’s doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa have been drawn in Group C alongside fourth seed Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida from Japan. The Indian duo will also face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong and Australia’s Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu.
BWF have postponed the draws of Men's doubles to a later date. However, they released the seeding of men's doubles with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty having been given third seed. "Following a Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) hearing, BWF will conduct the men’s doubles draw on another date yet to be determined,” the governing body said in a statement.
In total, 174 athletes from 48 NOCs plus one athlete from the IOC Refugee Olympic Team have qualified for the Paris Olympics. The three remaining conditional places belonging to Howard Shu (USA), Tobias Kuenzi (SUI), and Collins Valentine Filimon (AUT) were all accepted earlier this week by their respective NOCs.
- Men’s Singles Seeds
- Shi Yu Qi (CHN)
- Viktor Axelsen (DEN)
- Jonatan Christie (INA)
- Anders Antonsen (DEN)
- Kodai Naraoka (JPN)
- Li Shi Feng (CHN)
- Lee Zii Jia (MAS)
- Kunlavut Vitidsarn (THA)
- Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (INA)
- Loh Kean Yew (SGP)
- Kenta Nishimoto (JPN)
- Chou Tien Chen (TPE)
- Prannoy H.S. (IND)
- Women’s Singles Seeds
- An Se Young (KOR)
- Chen Yu Fei (CHN)
- Tai Tzu Ying (TPE)
- Carolina Marin (ESP)
- Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)
- He Bing Jiao (CHN)
- Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA)
- Aya Ohori (JPN)
- Pusarla V. Sindhu (INA)
- Supanida Katethong (THA)
- Yeo Jia Min (SGP)
- Men’s Doubles Seeds
- Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang (CHN)
- Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN)
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (IND)
- Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae (KOR)
- Women’s Doubles Seeds
- Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN)
- Baek Ha Na/Lee So Hee (KOR)
- Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning (CHN)
- Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida (JPN)
- Mixed Doubles Seeds
- Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong (CHN)
- Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (CHN)
- Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung (KOR)
- Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (JPN)
-