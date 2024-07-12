ETV Bharat / sports

BWF Reveals Badminton Draws For Paris 2024 Olympics, Men’s Double's Draw Postponed

Hyderabad: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday revealed the draws for the men's singles, women's singles and women's doubles for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, starting from July 26.

BWF has also confirmed the seeds for the Olympic badminton competition. The seedlings were taken from the official BWF World Rankings published Tuesday 9 July 2024.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will face Kristin Kuuba (WR75) from Estonia and Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (WR111) of Maldives in women's singles while 13th seed HS Prannoy, who will be making his debut in Olympics, has been drawn in Group K where he will face Le Duc Phat (WR70) of Vietnam and Fabian Roth (WR82) OF Germany.

Another debutant and unseeded Lakshya Sen will face third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in Group L. Sen will also face Kevin Gordon of Guatemala and Julien Caraggi (WR52) of Belgium.