Himanshu Sangwan Reveals The Story Behind Dismissal Of Virat Kohli In Ranji Trophy

Hyderabad: Ahead of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy fixture against Railways, there was a lot of hype around Kohli’s return to the tournament after a gap of 12 long years. However, the hype around him was short-lived as he was dismissed only on six runs in the first innings. The star batter didn’t have to bat in the second innings as Delhi beat Railways by an inning in the group match. Despite the Railways’ loss, their bowler Himanshu Sangwan cleaned bowled Kohli.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, advice from the bus driver helped Sangwan get rid of Kohli.

"Before the match, there were talks about Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant going to play for Delhi. At the time, we didn't know that the match would be aired live. We slowly learned that Rishabh Pant wouldn't play, but Virat would, and the match would be streamed live. I am leading the Railways' pace attack. Every team member told me that they thought I would dismiss Virat Kohli," Sangwan told Hindustan Times.

"The bus in which we were travelling, even the bus driver told me that you know that you need to bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line to Virat Kohli, and then he will get out. I had self-belief. I just wanted to focus on my own strengths rather than someone else's weaknesses. I bowled to my strengths and ended up getting the wicket," he stated further.

Kohli was struggling with a rough patch heading into the Delhi vs Services fixture. His struggle with the bat continued in the match as well as he managed to muster only six runs. Also, his weakness outside off stump has been one of the most discussed topics in the cricket fraternity in the present times.