BH W vs PS W, WBBL: Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

Perth (Australia): Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) and Perth Scorchers Women (PS W) will square off against each other in the match number 14th of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024/25 at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground here on November 5, 2024.

Perth Scorchers, who will host this game, are coming off a heavy defeat against the Melbourne Renegades Women by six wickets. Sophie Devine-led side batted first and managed to post a defendable total of 140 before being skittled out. Beth Mooney played a crucial role in taking Scorchers to the total, scoring 36 runs off 25 balls. However, the middle order batters simply threw their wicket and did nothing to stabilize the innings. Renegades captain Sophie Molineux bowled exceptionally well as she picked up four wickets.

During the chase, Hayley Matthews and Courtney Webb started off really well for Melbourne Renegades Women, amassing 41 and 61 runs respectively to lay the foundation for a successful chase. Webb smashed nine fours and a six as Melbourne Renegades Women managed to chase the total down in the 18th over with 6 wickets to spare.

Perth Scorchers Women are currently placed at the 6th position on points table with 1 win and 1 loss to their credit. The top run scorer for Perth Scorchers Women in the WBBL is Beth Mooney with 67 runs to her name. The top wicket taker for Perth Scorchers Women in the WBBL is Alana King with 5 scalps under his belt.

Brisbane Heat Women have also suffered a massive defeat in their previous encounter against Hobart Hurricanes Women (HH W) by 7 wickets. It was Grace Harris who smashed quickfire 75 runs with the help of 10 fours and a six, well supported by India's Jemmimah Rodriguez with 27-ball 45 to help her side post respectably total of 173 in their 20 overs.