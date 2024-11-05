BH W vs PS W, WBBL: Brisbane Heat Women vs Perth Scorchers Women, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

Perth (Australia): Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) and Perth Scorchers Women (PS W) will square off against each other in the match number 14th of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024/25 at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground here on November 5, 2024.
Perth Scorchers, who will host this game, are coming off a heavy defeat against the Melbourne Renegades Women by six wickets. Sophie Devine-led side batted first and managed to post a defendable total of 140 before being skittled out. Beth Mooney played a crucial role in taking Scorchers to the total, scoring 36 runs off 25 balls. However, the middle order batters simply threw their wicket and did nothing to stabilize the innings. Renegades captain Sophie Molineux bowled exceptionally well as she picked up four wickets.
Scorchers 🆚 Heat
WACA Ground 🏟️
First ball 5:10pm 🏏 #WBBL10
During the chase, Hayley Matthews and Courtney Webb started off really well for Melbourne Renegades Women, amassing 41 and 61 runs respectively to lay the foundation for a successful chase. Webb smashed nine fours and a six as Melbourne Renegades Women managed to chase the total down in the 18th over with 6 wickets to spare.
The 'Canes get the choccies in Melbourne. #WBBL10
Perth Scorchers Women are currently placed at the 6th position on points table with 1 win and 1 loss to their credit. The top run scorer for Perth Scorchers Women in the WBBL is Beth Mooney with 67 runs to her name. The top wicket taker for Perth Scorchers Women in the WBBL is Alana King with 5 scalps under his belt.
Brisbane Heat Women have also suffered a massive defeat in their previous encounter against Hobart Hurricanes Women (HH W) by 7 wickets. It was Grace Harris who smashed quickfire 75 runs with the help of 10 fours and a six, well supported by India's Jemmimah Rodriguez with 27-ball 45 to help her side post respectably total of 173 in their 20 overs.
All over in Melbourne. We'll see you back at #TheFurnace on Tuesday! 🏟️🔥
During the chase, Lizelle Lee and Danielle Wyatt gave a brilliant start to their team, racking up 38 and 62 runs respectively. Heather Graham provided the finishing punch by scoring 26 runs in 14 balls and winning the game for Hobart Hurricanes Women by 7 wickets.
Brisbane Heat Women are currently placed at the 3rd position on points table with 2 wins and 1 loss to their credit. Grace Harris is leading run scorer for the franchise with 110 runs to her name while Grace Parsons is the highest wicket taker for the Heat with four wickets under her kitty.
Below are the details of when and where to watch Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) and Perth Scorchers Women (PS W) Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) match live streaming?
Toss - The match toss between Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) and Perth Scorchers Women (PS W) will take place at 2:10 PM IST.
Time - November 5, 2:40 PM IST
Venue - Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Women's Big Bash 2024 Live Streaming & Telecast- How to watch WBBL 10 in India & Australia?
In India, the WBBL live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and the live telecast on TV will be available on Star Sports Select channels. In Australia, like previous years, the viewers will be able to watch all matches live and free on either Channel 7 or Foxtel and Kayo.
Squads:
Perth Scorchers Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Amy Jones, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Amy Louise Edgar, Lilly Mills, Ebony Hoskin, Maddy Darke, Carly Leeson, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, Stella Campbell
Brisbane Heat Women Squad: Georgia Redmayne(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen(c), Charli Knott, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Bourke, Lily Bassingthwaighte