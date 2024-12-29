BH vs SS, BBL 14 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL 14 Live Streaming In India?

Brisbane: Sydney Sixers will look to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing season while squaring off against Brisbane Heat in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League. Sixers started their campaign with a win over Melbourne Renegades and then inked victories over Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. The winning streak has put them at the top of the standings.
James Vince has been the leading run-getter in the tournament scoring 154 runs from three innings with an average of 77. Ben Dwarshuis has been the pick of the bowlers with six wickets while Jackson Bird and Sean Abbott have contributed with three wickets each.
Ready for the rematch 🔥— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2024
Tonight in #BBL14, last season's finalists are set to meet again! Watch @HeatBBL 🆚 @SixersBBL from 7:15pm on @7Cricket, @7plus, @FoxCricket & @kayosports. pic.twitter.com/v2VYgJNAdf
Brisbane Heat have won two matches against Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers while losing against Perth Scorchers. Matt Renshaw has been the leading run-getter with 108 runs from three fixtures. Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett have scalped four wickets each.
Head to head records
Both the teams have played 23 fixtures against each other with Sydney Sixers winning 14 games while Brisbane Heats winning seven contests. Two matches ended in no result. In the matches played at Gabba, Sixers have won seven fixtures while Heat have managed to win only a couple of games.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streaming details
Who: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
What: Match 15, KFC BBL|14
Where: The Gabba, Brisbane
When: Sunday, December 29. Bat flip at 1:05 PM IST, first ball at 1:45 PM IST
Where to watch the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers LIVE Streaming online?
The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.