BH vs SS, BBL 14 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers BBL 14 Live Streaming In India?

Brisbane: Sydney Sixers will look to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing season while squaring off against Brisbane Heat in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League. Sixers started their campaign with a win over Melbourne Renegades and then inked victories over Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. The winning streak has put them at the top of the standings.

James Vince has been the leading run-getter in the tournament scoring 154 runs from three innings with an average of 77. Ben Dwarshuis has been the pick of the bowlers with six wickets while Jackson Bird and Sean Abbott have contributed with three wickets each.

Brisbane Heat have won two matches against Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers while losing against Perth Scorchers. Matt Renshaw has been the leading run-getter with 108 runs from three fixtures. Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett have scalped four wickets each.

Head to head records

Both the teams have played 23 fixtures against each other with Sydney Sixers winning 14 games while Brisbane Heats winning seven contests. Two matches ended in no result. In the matches played at Gabba, Sixers have won seven fixtures while Heat have managed to win only a couple of games.