Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

Brisbane Heat (BHW) will square off against Melbourne Renegades (MRW) in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) on Wednesday.

Brisbane Heat (BHW) are all set to take on Melbourne Renegades (MRW) in match number six of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) that promises to be a competitive fixture, with both teams looking to establish momentum early in the tournament.
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming (Getty)
Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: Brisbane Heat (BHW) are all set to take on Melbourne Renegades (MRW) in match number six of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) that promises to be a competitive fixture, with both teams looking to establish momentum early in the tournament.

The Heat are off to a great start, having impressed with their bowling display against the Adelaide Strikers (AS), restricting them to a modest 133/5. In the chase, Charlie Knott scored crucial 44 off 30 balls, guiding the Heat to a comfortable win.

On the other hand, the Renegades produced a batting masterclass, courtesy of Georgia Wareham's explosive 61 off 31 balls and Courtney Webb's steady 43 in their opening game against the Sydney Sixers, helping them to post a mammoth 178/8 run total. However, their efforts were overshadowed by Ellyse Perry’s, who came out to open the innings, stunning 81 off 38, leading her side Sixers to chase down the target with an over to spare despite late wickets.

Brisbane Heat will aim to maintain their winning start, while the Renegades will be eager to bounce back and register their first win. With the Heat's disciplined bowling lineup facing off against the Renegades' powerful batters, this encounter has all the elements of a thrilling clash.

Toss - The match toss between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

Time - October 30, 1:40 PM IST

Venue - Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Women's Big Bash 2024 Live Streaming & Telecast - How to watch WBBL 10 in India & Australia?

In India, the WBBL live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and the live telecast on TV will be available on Star Sports Select channels. In Australia, like previous years, the viewers will be able to watch all matches live and free on either Channel 7 or Foxtel and Kayo.

BH-W vs MR-W, Women's Big Bash League 2024 Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat Women: G Redmayne (wk), L Harris, GM Harris, N de Klerk, JL Jonassen (C), S Pandey, C Knott, Sianna Ginger, Grace Parsons, NM Hancock, L Winfield

Melbourne Renegades Women: Emma de Broughe, N Faltum (wk), C Webb, NE Stalenberg, Alice Capsey, DJS Dottin, G Wareham, Milly Illingworth, SJ Coyte, S Molineux (C), LCN Smith

BH-W vs MR-W, WBBL 2024 Squads

Brisbane Heat Women Squad: Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne(w), Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Jonassen(c), Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton, Kira Holmes

Melbourne Renegades Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Alice Capsey, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux(c), Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum(w), Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Georgia Prestwidge

