ETV Bharat / sports

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Women's Big Bash League Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: Brisbane Heat (BHW) are all set to take on Melbourne Renegades (MRW) in match number six of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) that promises to be a competitive fixture, with both teams looking to establish momentum early in the tournament.

The Heat are off to a great start, having impressed with their bowling display against the Adelaide Strikers (AS), restricting them to a modest 133/5. In the chase, Charlie Knott scored crucial 44 off 30 balls, guiding the Heat to a comfortable win.

On the other hand, the Renegades produced a batting masterclass, courtesy of Georgia Wareham's explosive 61 off 31 balls and Courtney Webb's steady 43 in their opening game against the Sydney Sixers, helping them to post a mammoth 178/8 run total. However, their efforts were overshadowed by Ellyse Perry’s, who came out to open the innings, stunning 81 off 38, leading her side Sixers to chase down the target with an over to spare despite late wickets.

Brisbane Heat will aim to maintain their winning start, while the Renegades will be eager to bounce back and register their first win. With the Heat's disciplined bowling lineup facing off against the Renegades' powerful batters, this encounter has all the elements of a thrilling clash.

Toss - The match toss between Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 1:10 PM IST.

Time - October 30, 1:40 PM IST