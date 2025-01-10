Breaking Barriers: The Inspiring Story of Ladakhi Women in Ice Hockey

Ladakh: In an inspiring journey, the women of Ladakh have carved a niche for themselves in the challenging and male-dominated world of ice hockey, representing India on the national and global stage. With a population of approximately 3 lakh, Ladakh has produced every member of the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey team.

The story of Ladakhi women in ice hockey began humbly, with frozen ponds and handmade equipment. Ice hockey was introduced to Ladakh by the Indian Army, but it was initially dominated by men. Undeterred by societal norms and a lack of resources, a group of young women dared to step onto the ice.

Noor Jahan, Goal Keeper of the Indian Ice Hockey women’s team and General Secretary of Ladakh Women Ice Hockey Foundation (LWIHF) says, “I have been playing for the last 20 years. In 2015, we played an exhibition match at SECMOL and after that, we had a discussion and decided to form the Ladakh Women Ice Hockey Foundation (LWIHF) headed by Stanzin Dolker. We have 15 founding members and have almost 40 members now. Also, we have members from Kargil and many people are coming forward to join us. So far, we have provided training to almost 500 women in Ladakh.”

File Photo: Ice Hockey 3 (ETV Bharat)

With borrowed gear and immense grit, these women began participating in local tournaments, often competing against well-equipped teams.

Rinchen Dolma, President of LWIHF and former captain of the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team, says, “We faced a lot of struggles with equipment, as we had to hire them, and the sizes often didn’t fit us. In tournaments, we were discriminated against compared to the boys in Ladakh, as the best player awards were always given to boys and never to girls. We were not given access to fresh ice, as it was used by the boys, and we were told to practice in the evening. Now, we are treated equally.”

The women of Ladakh have shattered stereotypes, proving that geographical and societal constraints are no match for determination and hard work. Their story is not just about sports; it is about empowerment, resilience, and breaking barriers. As they continue to represent India on the international stage, these women players inspire young women to dream big and challenge the status quo.

The journey of these women has not been without its challenges. Financial constraints, a lack of professional coaching, and minimal infrastructural support have been persistent hurdles. Despite these odds, the women’s team has displayed remarkable resilience.

File Photo: Ice Hockey (ETV Bharat)

Rinchen Dolma, says, “Initially, there was no focus on women, and importance was not given to girls in the sport. However, after representing India internationally in women’s ice hockey, we started gaining recognition. For girls, there are plenty of opportunities as there are not many players, and the sport is primarily played in Ladakh. It has progressed significantly, and now there is more preference for women in roles such as refereeing and coaching camps.”

Talking about the challenges, Diskit C Angmo, spokesperson for the Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team, says, “We face challenges and barriers in all sports, not just ice hockey. Even in ice hockey, we initially had to struggle to play, but we have witnessed a lot of positive changes. Many families became supportive, even though this game was once considered unsuitable for women. Today, we have overcome these gender barriers. We have received a lot of support, and we should focus on the positives rather than on those who try to discourage us.”

Feeling discouraged, Noor Jahan says, “When senior players play, many people discourage us, which really affects our performance. The mentality towards women has not completely changed. Sometimes, when women players fall to the ground, many laugh, but thankfully, there are a few who encourage us,” added Noor.

Ladakhi women team representing India

Their journey from makeshift rinks to international arenas stands as proof to their dedication and the transformative power of sports. The women of Ladakh started representing internationally in 2016.

Rinchen Dolma said, “Until 2022, 100% of the players were from Ladakh, but in 2023 and 2024, two more players from Himachal joined Team India."

She continued, "I represented ice skating in 2005 in China and the USA. At that time, speed skating was not given much importance in Leh. Then, we transitioned to ice hockey in 2011-12 and started focusing more on the sport. Since 2016, we have been representing India at the national and international levels."

Talking about her feelings while representing India at the international level, she said, “The feeling cannot be described in words as we gained tremendous exposure. Initially, it was difficult to learn on artificial ice since we were used to practicing on natural ice. However, it was a valuable experience and provided us with great exposure.”

Diskit C Angmo, says, “I started playing ice hockey in 2013-14 and participated when the Indian women national team debuted in 2016. From 2003-04, I was into figure skating, but at that time, boys were already playing ice hockey, and our role was limited to being entertainers during their matches. Later, we felt embarrassed as our involvement was confined to cheering, and the sport was not taken seriously for women. That led me to lose interest in figure skating and opt for Ice Hockey.”

Talking about the memories, Rinchen said, "When Team India won their first match in 2017, it was a huge achievement for us. We won against Malaysia first and then the Philippines, with India finishing in 4th place. In 2019, we won the bronze medal internationally in Dubai, with Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan taking the top spots.”

Diskit C Angmo says, "Every winter, the Indo-Canadian Friendship Cup tournament was played in Ladakh. I saw a foreign girl playing and realized that this is not just a game for boys; girls can also play it. I have been playing continuously from 2016 until now, both nationally and internationally. We do not receive much formal training, but most of the time, we learn from volunteers who come from abroad. In 2016-17, we got our first international coach, an NRI named Shom Dutta, who provided month-long training in Delhi to both the boys’ and girls’ teams as the girls’ team was making its debut. We learned a lot from that training, including skill development, game strategies, and overall improvement in our gameplay. Most of the national games are played in Ladakh, Gulmarg, and Kaza, while internationally, we have competed in Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Malaysia, and Dubai, UAE."

Moreover, their success has brought attention to the untapped potential of Ladakh as a hub for winter sports. With its natural ice rinks and favorable climatic conditions, Ladakh could become a centre for developing winter sports talent in India.

Noor Jahan says, “To be very honest, ice hockey has great potential in Ladakh and is considered the game of Ladakh. If we want to dominate this sport, we need to work collectively and focus on it as a priority. The government is now supporting us, and we also receive support through CSR initiatives. Besides, through Khelo India, Ladakh’s name gets highlighted, and it also boosts winter tourism. This is the second time Khelo India has been organised in Ladakh. It provides players and athletes a platform to showcase their talent, interact with other athletes, and thrive in a positive environment. Last year, the event was organised very well in Ladakh.”

More girls opting for Ice Hockey

Rinchen Dolma shares, "A lot of girls turned up for the UT Ladakh trials, which I was not expecting. There is a significant difference between now and the past. Around 70 girls participated in the trials for Khelo India, which were conducted on January 7."

Noor Jahan, says, “Over the years, we have started getting a lot of spectators, and people are showing interest in women’s ice hockey, which was not the case earlier when we used to play at Karzoo Pond. Now, teams from different villages are coming forward, and parents are becoming increasingly supportive.”

Rinchen Dolma shares, "Having family support is really nice, and playing on home ground feels truly great. Khelo India is a wonderful platform for us."