1391 Appearances! Brazilian Footballer Fabio Creates World Record

Hyderabad: Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio scripted his name in the record books on Tuesday during the team’s 2-0 victory over Colombia’s America de Cali at the Maracanã in the Copa Sudamericana. He became the player with the most appearances in men’s football with his 1391st professional match, overtaking Peter Shilton, as reported by The Times of India. Portuguese forward and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is third on the list of all-time appearances, with a total of 1283 matches during his stints with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr.

Fabio creates a world record

FIFA and CONMEBOL are yet to officially recognise the record, but Fluminense and Brazilian media labelled him as the football’s new appearance king based on the match being his 1391st professional appearance.

“Sometimes we don’t realise the importance of such a significant achievement as breaking this record, which has stood for many years,” Fabio said after celebrating the occasion with a clean sheet.

The home crowd cheered for the footballer loudly and shouted, “Fabio is the best goalkeeper in Brazil”.