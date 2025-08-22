1391 Appearances! Brazilian Footballer Fabio Creates World Record

Hyderabad: Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio scripted his name in the record books on Tuesday during the team’s 2-0 victory over Colombia’s America de Cali at the Maracanã in the Copa Sudamericana. He became the player with the most appearances in men’s football with his 1391st professional match, overtaking Peter Shilton, as reported by The Times of India. Portuguese forward and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is third on the list of all-time appearances, with a total of 1283 matches during his stints with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr.
Fabio creates a world record
FIFA and CONMEBOL are yet to officially recognise the record, but Fluminense and Brazilian media labelled him as the football’s new appearance king based on the match being his 1391st professional appearance.
“Sometimes we don’t realise the importance of such a significant achievement as breaking this record, which has stood for many years,” Fabio said after celebrating the occasion with a clean sheet.
The home crowd cheered for the footballer loudly and shouted, “Fabio is the best goalkeeper in Brazil”.
🌟WORLD RECORD!— Ginga Bonito 🇧🇷 (@GingaBonitoHub) August 20, 2025
44 year old Fábio became the player with the most appearances in the history of the sport with 1391.
🏴☠️ 30 União Bandeirante
💢 150 Vasco da Gama
🦊 976 Cruzeiro
🇭🇺 235 Fluminense
One of the best Brazilian goalkeepers ever! 🇧🇷🧤 pic.twitter.com/73y0oXft8E
The club coach, Renato Gaúcho, praised the 44-year-old for his longevity and the professionalism he has shown in the sport.
“No one plays so many matches without a level of professionalism like his. He’ll undoubtedly continue to play for a long time. It will be difficult for another player to surpass his record,” he stated.
Who is Fabio?
The Brazilian goalkeeper’s career has spanned three decades. Notably, he has played all his football in Brazil. The veteran shot-stopper started with Uniao Bandeirante in 1997. He then went to Vasco da Gama, playing 150 games for them. His next stop was Cruzeiro, where he played a staggering 976 times between 2005 and 2022. He then moved to Fluminense, and the match against America de Cali was his 235th appearance for the club.
Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio Deivson Lopes Maciel has broken the record held by former England international Peter Shilton for most competitive appearances in world football, says Fluminense FC.— Breaking News (@NBreakinglatest) August 20, 2025
The 44-year-old made his 1,391st appearance in the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. pic.twitter.com/KBbVVJmlzW
He lifted the Copa Libertadores with the club in 2023 and played a key role in the team reaching the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.