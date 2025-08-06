ETV Bharat / sports

Brazilian Footballer Tragically Found Dead After ‘Drowning’ During Swim With Girlfriend

Hyderabad: A tragedy struck Brazilian goalkeeper Jeferson Merli on Saturday as he passed away during a tragic accident. He disappeared while swimming with his girlfriend in the Homem River at Terras de Bouro, in the Peneda-Geres National Park, in north-west Portugal, according to media reports. The incident occurred at about 6 pm. Emergency services were called in soon, and his body was recovered around 9:30 pm after a three-hour search. Merli played as a goalkeeper for Desportivo Caldelas, a Portuguese club. Notably, he had renewed his contract with the club in July 2025.

Merli drowned while swimming with his girlfriend

The couple went for a swim in the Homem River at a popular river beach near Terras de Bouro. The beach is around 30 km north of Braga in northern Portugal. Around 6 pm, the 27-year-old slipped underwater and did not resurface.

Considering the situation, his girlfriend raised the alarm immediately. Rescue teams along with the firefighters and divers started their search till 9:30 pm when the body was finally found.

Merli remembered by the club after his tragic death