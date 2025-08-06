Brazilian Footballer Tragically Found Dead After ‘Drowning’ During Swim With Girlfriend

Hyderabad: A tragedy struck Brazilian goalkeeper Jeferson Merli on Saturday as he passed away during a tragic accident. He disappeared while swimming with his girlfriend in the Homem River at Terras de Bouro, in the Peneda-Geres National Park, in north-west Portugal, according to media reports. The incident occurred at about 6 pm. Emergency services were called in soon, and his body was recovered around 9:30 pm after a three-hour search. Merli played as a goalkeeper for Desportivo Caldelas, a Portuguese club. Notably, he had renewed his contract with the club in July 2025.
Merli drowned while swimming with his girlfriend
The couple went for a swim in the Homem River at a popular river beach near Terras de Bouro. The beach is around 30 km north of Braga in northern Portugal. Around 6 pm, the 27-year-old slipped underwater and did not resurface.
Considering the situation, his girlfriend raised the alarm immediately. Rescue teams along with the firefighters and divers started their search till 9:30 pm when the body was finally found.
Merli remembered by the club after his tragic death
Merli began in Brazilian football with Uniao, from Mato Grosso do Sul, in 2019. Soon, he started playing for Safor in Spain. In Portugal, he featured for Condor, Aguias da Graça, Lage, Terras de Bouro, and finally GD Caldelas.
The club offered their condolences after the demise of its goalkeeper.
“Jeferson, who had recently renewed his contract with our club, leaves us not only his dedication on the pitch, but also the friendship, professionalism, and team spirit that always defined him,” the statement read.
“In this moment of grief, GD Caldelas expresses its solidarity and extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” he added
“Our club will never forget his commitment and the mark he left on all of us. Rest in peace, Jeferson.”
Other clubs in Braga also offered condolences after the demise of the Brazilian goalkeeper. Gremio Ourinhos, where Merli played as a youth also honoured him by sharing memories of him as a standout goalie in 2016.
