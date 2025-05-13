Carlo Ancelotti Becomes First Foreign Coach Of Brazil Football Team In 100 Years

Brazil: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will leave the La Liga giants to take over the reigns of the Brazil football team. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) made the announcement on Monday about the same. The 65-year-old who comes from Italy will become the first foreign coach of Brazil in almost 100 years and set to start working in his role from May 26, after the conclusion of the ongoing Spanish league season.
CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues praised the move saying it is a transformative step for Brazilian football.
“Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to coach Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to return to the top of the podium. He is the greatest coach in history and now he will lead the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters of Brazilian football,” Rodrigues declared.
A maior Seleção da história do futebol agora será liderada pelo técnico mais vitorioso do mundo. Carlo Ancelotti, sinônimo de conquistas históricas, foi anunciado nesta segunda-feira (12) pelo presidente da CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, como o novo técnico da Seleção Brasileira. Ele… pic.twitter.com/grw3Rb1BmL— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) May 12, 2025
His first assignment with Brazil will be World Cup Qualifiers where they will be playing against Ecuador on June 5 and Paraguay on June 10. His contract with Real Madrid was supposed to run until 2026 but both parties have ended the contract with mutual agreement.
🚨🇧🇷 Carlo Ancelotti will be new Brazil head coach, plan confirmed and agreement done.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2025
The staff has been decided, documents signed and exit process from Real Madrid will follow with special farewell.
Ancelotti will start working for Brazil from the end of May.
He will succeed Dorival Júnior, who was sacked in March after a disappointing 14-month run.
Ancelotti boasts an impressive career guiding his teams to all of Europe's top five leagues. He led AC Milan to the title in the 2003-04 with AC Milan. He won with Chelsea in July 2009 while showing impressive coaching skills. He also guided Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title. He also won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich while coaching the football club. Ancelotti guided the club to the title in the 2021 season.