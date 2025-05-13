Carlo Ancelotti Becomes First Foreign Coach Of Brazil Football Team In 100 Years

Brazil: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will leave the La Liga giants to take over the reigns of the Brazil football team. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) made the announcement on Monday about the same. The 65-year-old who comes from Italy will become the first foreign coach of Brazil in almost 100 years and set to start working in his role from May 26, after the conclusion of the ongoing Spanish league season.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues praised the move saying it is a transformative step for Brazilian football.

“Bringing Carlo Ancelotti to coach Brazil is more than a strategic move. It is a statement to the world that we are determined to return to the top of the podium. He is the greatest coach in history and now he will lead the greatest national team on the planet. Together, we will write new glorious chapters of Brazilian football,” Rodrigues declared.

His first assignment with Brazil will be World Cup Qualifiers where they will be playing against Ecuador on June 5 and Paraguay on June 10. His contract with Real Madrid was supposed to run until 2026 but both parties have ended the contract with mutual agreement.

He will succeed Dorival Júnior, who was sacked in March after a disappointing 14-month run.

Ancelotti boasts an impressive career guiding his teams to all of Europe's top five leagues. He led AC Milan to the title in the 2003-04 with AC Milan. He won with Chelsea in July 2009 while showing impressive coaching skills. He also guided Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title. He also won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich while coaching the football club. Ancelotti guided the club to the title in the 2021 season.