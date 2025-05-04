Brawl Erupts Between RCB And CSK Fans After High-Scoring Thriller

Bengaluru: A heated exchange between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans erupted on Saturday after both the teams played a high-scoring thriller. A video showing a CSK fan holding a poster of MS Dhoni with the IPL 2023 got engaged in a war of words has erupted on the Internet.

The banter between the CSK fans and two RCB fans was seen in the video. Ayush Mhatre led the chase for CSK with an impressive knock of 94 runs but RCB held their nerves and orchestrated a victory by just two runs.

One of the thrilling encounters of the tournament, left the fans thrilled to bits and the excitement was visible outside the stadium as well. The police intervened after three people were involved in a fight.

Although it was not clear from the video about the topic due top which the fight occurred, the two parties blamed each other over some remarks.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru posted 213/5 in the first innings thanks to fifties from Virat Kohli (62) and Jacob Bethell (55). Also, Romario Shepherd chipped in with a knock of unbeaten 53 runs from 14 deliveries. CSK almost pulled of the chase thanks to Ayush Mhatre’s knock of 94 runs from 48 deliveries and ended up racking 211/5. Jadeja joined hands with Mhatre to add 114 runs for the third wicket.

With triumph against CSK, RCB climbed to the top of the IPL points table 16 points from 11 matches. Mhatre played a scintillating knock laced with some incredible strokes. RCB will play their next match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 13 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.