Brand Endorsement In Cricket: First Indian, Costliest Deal And More

India’s first-ever cricket captain, Cottari Kanakaiya Nayudu, also known as CK Nayudu, is celebrated not only for his contribution to Indian cricket but also for setting a trend that would later transform the commercial landscape of the sport.

In 1941, when the concept of athletes endorsing brands' products was almost unheard of, Nayudu became the face of Bathgate Liver Tonic, making him the first Indian cricketer to endorse a brand. This endorsement occurred in pre-independence India, marking an early connection between sports and marketing that is now a multi-billion-dollar industry.

While modern-day cricketers often face criticism for spending too much time off the field in front of cameras, Nayudu’s endorsement underscores that cricketers have long balanced their commitments to the sport and commercial ventures. His role as the face of a brand decades ago shows how athletes were recognised for their influence even before India’s independence.

Costliest Brand Endorsement Deal In Cricket

Fast forward to the present, and the endorsement phenomenon has only grown. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly played pivotal roles in making brand endorsements a common part of Indian cricket.

However, it’s former Indian captain and legendary batter Virat Kohli who has set a new benchmark in recent years. In 2017, Kohli became the first Indian sports figure to sign a 100-crore endorsement deal with a single brand -- Puma. His brand endorsement is valued at a staggering Rs 110 crore.

Kohli also holds the record for the costliest bat sponsorship, having inked a Rs 100-crore deal with MRF the same year for 8 years, paying the cricketer 12.5 crores per year. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma signed a bat sponsorship deal with tyre brand CEAT for Rs 3 crore per year. Mahendra Singh Dhoni signed a sponsorship deal with Spartan Sports, a brand from Australia, and earned a jaw-dropping Rs 25 crore from his bat sponsorship. Earlier, Yuvraj Singh had signed a sponsorship deal with sports apparel brand Puma for an annual salary of Rs 4.5 crore.

However, many will be surprised to know that Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist was the first international cricketer to carry commercial sponsorship on his bat. The back of the Australian vice-captain's bat featured a small logo advertising Travelex, a foreign currency exchange company. (According to ESPNcricinfo)

From CK Nayudu’s pioneering endorsement in 1941 to Kohli’s multi-crore deals, Indian cricket’s relationship with brands has evolved into a lucrative aspect of the game, reflecting the growing global stature of Indian athletes.