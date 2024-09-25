Virat Kohli Can’t Break Sachin Tendulkar’s Record, Former Australian Cricketer Makes Bold Claim

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli faltered in India’s opening match of the Test series against Bangladesh managing to score only 23 runs across two innings. As Kohli is considered to be one of the best in the business there is often a discussion around whether he will be able to break the record of most Test runs by Sachin Tendulkar or not. Kohli has scored 8871 runs from 114 Tests and is around 7000 runs away from the record. On the other hand, Root has amassed 12402 runs from 146 Tests.

“I just don't think Virat is going to get there. I think he's lost his momentum, and the momentum that he's lost has been for a number of years now. He's got to turn around in the next 10 Test matches, or he's going to drop off,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Kohli and Root have been going through contrasting forms. Kohli has racked up 319 runs from 17 innings with an average of 18.76 while Root has scored 986 runs from 20 Test innings with an average of 54.77 including four centuries.

Hogg predicted that Root will break Tendulkar’s record of most Test runs.

“So, Joe Root has (played) 146 Test matches with 12,402 runs. Sachin Tendulkar made nearly 16,000 (15,921) runs in 200 Test matches. That's 4,000 runs in 66 Tests. I think Joe Root can go close to toppling that," he stated.

“Watch out, Joe Root is on the move to beat Sachin Tendulkar! I think quietly he'll have that in the back of his mind to try and topple that little unique stat."