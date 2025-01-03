Seven Wickets In A T20 Match; Taskin Ahmed Shatters Multiple Records In Bangladesh Premier League

Dhaka: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed inked his name in the history books in the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In the fifth fixture of the tournament between Durbar Rajshahi and Dhaka Capitals, the 29-year-old bowler picked up seven wickets. He clocked third-best figures in T20 cricket after Syzarul Idrus and Colin Ackermann.
First bowler to claim seven wickets in any T20 league
The 29-year-old registered the best bowling figures in the franchise T20 leagues during his prolific spell. Earlier, his compatriot Shakib Al Hasan owned the record with bowling figures of 6/6 while playing for Barbados Tridents against T & T Red Steel in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Lasith Malinga, Ish Sodhi and Alzarri Joseph make up the list of top five best bowling figures.
Taskin Ahmed's 7/19 for Durbar Rajshahi is BEST spell in BPL history & a first in T20 franchise leagues!

He joins the elite 7-wicket haul club in men's T20s, standing tall alongside Idrus (7/8) & Ackermann (7/18).
He joins the elite 7-wicket haul club in men's T20s, standing tall alongside Idrus (7/8) & Ackermann (7/18).
Best figures in franchise T20 leagues
- 7/19 - Taskin Ahmed (Durbar Rajshahi) vs Dhaka Capital, Mirpur 2025 (BPL)
- 6/6 - Shakib Al Hasan (Barbados Tridents) vs T&T Red Steel, Barbados 2013 (CPL)
- 6/7 - Lasith Malinga (Melbourne Stars) vs Perth Scorchers, Perth 2012 (BBL)
- 6/11 - Ish Sodhi (Adelaide Strikers) vs Sydney Thunder, Sydney 2017 (BBL)
- 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (Mumbai Indians) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad 2019 (IPL)
Taskin also record third best bowling figures in the T20 cricket. Malaysia’s Syzarul Iduris and Colin Ackermann of the Netherlands are at the top two places on the list.
Best figures in T20 cricket
- 7/8 - Syazrul Idrus (Malaysia) vs China, Kuala Lumpur 2023
- 7/18 - Colin Ackermann (Leicestershire) vs Birmingham Bears, Leicester 2019
- 7/19 - Taskin Ahmed (Durbar Rajshahi) vs Dhaka Capital, Mirpur 2025
- 6/3 - Harsha Bharadwaj (Singapore) vs Mongolia, Bangi 2024
Taskin’s side register seven-wicket win
While batting first, Dhaka Capitals posted 174/9 on the scoreboard coursey a half-century from Shahadat Hossain Dipu despite Taskin taking seven wickets. Mohor Sheikh and Hasan Murad picked one wicket each.
History made! Taskin Ahmed's phenomenal 7-19 in just 4 overs, including 15 dot balls, sets a new BPL record for the best bowling figures!

Only the 3rd bowler in T20 history to achieve this incredible feat.
Only the 3rd bowler in T20 history to achieve this incredible feat. Proud of you, Taskin! pic.twitter.com/wIVVigPNvo
The opposition then chased the target in a span of 18.1 overs at the loss of three wickets. The duo of Anamul Haque and Ryan Burl helped the team secure a victory as they stitched a partnership of 106 runs for the fourth wicket.