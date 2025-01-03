ETV Bharat / sports

Seven Wickets In A T20 Match; Taskin Ahmed Shatters Multiple Records In Bangladesh Premier League

Dhaka: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed inked his name in the history books in the ongoing season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In the fifth fixture of the tournament between Durbar Rajshahi and Dhaka Capitals, the 29-year-old bowler picked up seven wickets. He clocked third-best figures in T20 cricket after Syzarul Idrus and Colin Ackermann.

First bowler to claim seven wickets in any T20 league

The 29-year-old registered the best bowling figures in the franchise T20 leagues during his prolific spell. Earlier, his compatriot Shakib Al Hasan owned the record with bowling figures of 6/6 while playing for Barbados Tridents against T & T Red Steel in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Lasith Malinga, Ish Sodhi and Alzarri Joseph make up the list of top five best bowling figures.

Best figures in franchise T20 leagues