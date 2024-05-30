ETV Bharat / sports

Boxing World qualifiers: Perfect day for India as all 4 boxers register convincing wins to advance

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

Updated : May 30, 2024, 9:28 PM IST

File photo of Indian boxer Sanjeet Kumar (BFI Media)

Bangkok (Thailand): India's Sachin Siwach (57kg), Sanjeet Kumar (92kg), Amit Panghal (51kg) and Jaismine (women’s 57kg) took another step towards 2024 Paris Olympic qualification as they registered convincing victories over their respective opponents to advance to the next round of the Boxing World Qualifiers here on Thursday.

Siwach started the proceedings for India with a clinical 5-0 win over Olympian Batuhan Ciftci of Turkey in the pre-quarterfinal round and Sanjeet then saw off the challenge from Luis Sanchez of Venezuela with an identical margin in the Round of 32, the Boxing Federation of India said in a media statement issued on Thursday evening.

As per the rules, in the men’s 57kg Category only three boxers will make cut for the Paris Olympic, Siwach therefore needs to win two more bouts to make the cut while Sanjeet, who got a bye in the Round of 64, will have a similar target as all four semi-finalists will qualify in his weight category.

Up against an experienced boxer, Siwach came out all guns blazing in Round 1 and that strategy worked wonders for the Indian as he took control of the bout very quickly. He earned a unanimous verdict even in Round 2 and though Ciftci attempted a comeback in the third and final round, the Indian was too comfortable in the end.

The 92kg bout between Sanjeet and Sanchez followed a similar trajectory as the 2021 Asian Championship gold medallist did not allow his Venezuelan opponent to get a look in, in Round 1. Sanchez did show some spark in Round 2 and 3 but the experienced Sanjeet kept him at bay and landed his punches on counter attacks to win easily, it said.

Later in the day, Jaismine did not give Azerbaijan’s Mahsati Hamzayeva any chance of even putting up a fight as she clinched the women’s 57kg category Round of 32 bout with a 5:0 verdict.

2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal then completed a perfect day for the Indian contingent as he got the better of Mexico’s Mauricio Ruiz 4-1.

The Indian National champion was under pressure in Round 1 but he picked up pace in the last minute of that round and then turned the match around with a couple of combination punches in the third and final round to clinch the win, the statement added.

