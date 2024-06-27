Both Rohit, Kohli Have Never Confessed That They Helped India Lose Semifinals: Sanjay Manjrekar

Guyana: Ahead of India's semi-final clash against defending champions England, former India cricketer and noted commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Thursday made a sensational statement, criticising India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's innings for the Men in Blue's disastrous defeat against the Jos Buttler-led side in the 2022 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide Oval stadium in Adelaide, Australia.
India were on an unbeaten five-match streak and were the favourites to clinch the 2022 edition of the marquee event. Still, they faltered in the semi-final as the batters managed to reach 159 runs on a flat pitch against the ultra-aggressive England side.
However, England romped home in just 16 overs without losing any wickets. Where England openers Alex Hales (86 off 47 balls) and Jos Buttler (80 off 49 balls) smashed fifties at a strike rate of 182.98 and 163.27 respectively, India's two of the most experienced batters Rohit (27 off 28 balls) and Kohli (50 off 40 balls) scored at a strike rate of 96.43 and 125.00 respectively. Hardik Pandya's 63 off 33 balls in the end helped India post a respectable total.
Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar stated, "They may not admit it. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have never confessed that they helped India lose the semi-finals."
However, he believed that a humiliating defeat forced India to change their way of batting, especially in the T20 cricket and the Indian cricket team, which is playing in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, is a completely different side.