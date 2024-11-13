Border Gavaskar Trophy: Ponting Calls Gambhir 'Prickly Character' Amid Slugfest On Kohli

Hyderabad: The former Australian batter Ricky Ponting has got back at the India head coach Gautam Gambhir after the latter reacted on comments regarding Virat Kohli’s form. He also said that it was not surprising to listen to such comments from someone like Gautam Gambhir.

Ponting found himself in the midst of the controversy recently after he remarked on Virat Kohli’s form. He had stated that someone with just two centuries in five years wouldn’t be a top-order batter in international cricket. The comments from the right-handed batter received criticism from the head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Speaking about the response he got from Gambhir, Ponting opined that Gambhir is a ‘prickly’ character and him giving such remarks was not a surprising thing.

“I was surprised to read the reaction but knowing the coach, Gautam Gambhir ... he’s quite a prickly character, so I’m not surprised it was him who said something back," Ponting told 7NEWS.

Ponting further clarified that his comment about Kohli’s form was not a dig but was just a concern for his form.

“I said I would be concerned (about his form). But I think if you ask Virat, I’m sure Virat would be a little bit concerned that he hasn’t been able to make the same amount of hundreds as he has in previous years,” he added.

“In no way was it a dig at him. I actually followed it up by saying he’s played well in Australia and he’ll be keen to bounce back over here. So, it’s amazing how little things can get cut up, but he’s a class player and he’s played well in Australia in the past."