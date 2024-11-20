Border Gavaskar Trophy: No Starc, No Cummins, No Hazlewood; Stats Indicate That This Bowler Can Pose Big Threat To India

Hyderabad: There are only a couple of days to go for the Border Gavaskar Trophy and there is a lot of hype around the series. While playing in Australia, overseas batters usually prepare for fast bowling. It is a common sight in Australia to see the ball flying past the batter’s chest and the ball thudding into the gloves of the batter.

Short-pitched throwdowns are usually common practice when teams prepare in Australia. The batters prepare for full-length deliveries at searing speed and pace unit is considered to be the biggest threat in Australia. But come to Optus Stadium, Perth in Australia, the stats prove that off-spinner Nathan Lyon could pose a bigger threat than the Australian fast-bowling unit for India in the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

However, when India faces Australia in the opening Test in Perth, Nathan Lyon might pose the toughest challenge for the Indian batters.

Lyon at Optus Stadium in Perth

Nathan Lyon has an impressive record at the Optus stadium as compared to the Australian pacers. He has picked 27 wickets across eight innings with a bowling average of 18 and a strike rate of 41.66. Lyon is the highest wicket-taker at the venue. Mitchell Starc (23), Pat Cummins (12) and Josh Hazlewood (11) follow Lyon.

Nathan Lyon in Australia

Just like ace off-spinner R Ashwin dominates on Indian surfaces, Lyon has dominated on Australian surfaces with his drift and the revolutions he provides on the ball. Lyon has scalped 259 wickets from 67 Tests with a bowling average of 30.88. He is the third highest wicket-taker in Australia in Test cricket after spin wizard late Shane Warne and former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath. Thus, Lyon might turn out to be a lethal weapon for Australia considering his stats at the venue as well as in his home country.