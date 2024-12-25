Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Records On Their Side, India Look To Turn Tables On Rampaging Aussies

Kolkata: Though somehow managed to avoid a loss thanks to rain god at Gabba, India can't think of anything else, but a turnaround in front of the 90 thousand-odd capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday morning. Following back-to-back shellacking, the Boxing Day Test has elevated the interest quotient among cricket lovers across the globe.

Despite India's shabby record at the MCG losing nine out of 14 matches played, India has made amends in the recent past and is unbeaten at this venue in the last 3 visits. Not to fade away from the memories, the last time India toured Down Under in 2020-21, they pulled off a dramatic victory under Ajinkya Rahane.

Bouncing back from a disastrous 36-all out at the Adelaide Oval and the then skipper Virat Kohli's return to India for his wife Anushka Sharma's childbirth, it was left to Rahane to turn the tables on the marauding Aussies. The Mumbaikar did it with aplomb resulting in India's triumph leading to an eventual series win.

Earlier in 2018-19, it was again Rahane who did the star turn ably aided by Cheteshwar Pujara and a young Jasprit Bumrah. Despite the venue favouring the hosts in major portions of history, India has pulled the strings in recent years to be on an even keel with the Aussies at the MCG.

Otherwise, the Indians have had quite a poor show at the MCG, the journey of which began in 1948. Then, Sir Donald Bradman's Australia got the better of India by 233 runs. India had to wait till 1977 to taste their first win at the venue buoyed by Bhagwat Chandrasekhar's master class and Sunil Gavaskar's resilience. Let bygones be bygones, India would make a fresh start finding themselves in a similar situation as they were in the last time.

This time too, Indians are bruised and battered despite a cantering start in Perth. India then lost the Adelaide Test miserably inside three days to stare down the barrel. Brisbane taught Rohit Sharma & Co. the lesson in a hard way. Back to the world's second-largest cricket ground, it's expected to be a mouth-watering contest beginning Thursday morning. For the record, India last lost a five-dayer at the MCG was way back in 2011.

Australia already seem to be raring to go having declared their final XI, the good news for them is the availability of prolific run-scorer Travis Head, bothered by a quad strain. Now, it's India's turn to match the hosts shot for shot. Attempts to do so are on as the visitors are contemplating drafting in an extra spinner at the MCG.

With the rest of the team almost remaining the same, one learns that there is likely to be a toss-up between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar. Among the batters, Yashahsvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the opening slots, followed by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant who would choose themselves. The bowling also would have a similar look with Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep and Mohammad Siraj being automatic choices.

However, it won't be much of a difference in the Australian side who are raring to win the Test and go one ahead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Besides the World Test Championship ambitions, Australia would stake a claim to win the series for the first time after a decade. It's barely a few hours from now that the two sides will lock horns at one of the most historic grounds in the realm of cricket.

Among all other milestones, Aussie batter Steve Smith is eyeing the landmark of 10,000 Test runs, of which he is only 191 runs away. Come Thursday, all cricket aficionados in India will be glued to their television sets to see whether India manage to extend their supremacy in Australia, or whether Australia break the jinx to get back to winning ways in Melbourne.