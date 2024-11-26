Border Gavaskar Trophy: Team India’s Key Member Set To Fly Back Home Due To Personal Reasons

Hyderabad: India scripted a historic win in the Perth Test in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy and are leading the five-match series by 1-0. However, the team will miss the services of the India head coach for the next few days as he is set to fly back home due to personal reasons.

According to sources, Gambhir will fly back home and miss the practice game in Canberra. However, he will be back on Australian soil before the second Test which is to be played in Adelaide.

Gambhir took over the reins of the Indian cricket team after the T20 World Cup in 2024. However, he came under scrutiny recently by cricket enthusiasts after India lost the home Test series against New Zealand. However, the Men in Blue ensured a solid start to the Test series against Australia with a 295-run win.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli played a crucial role for the Indian side with the bat while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with eight wickets across both innings. Also, India became the first visiting team to win a Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Rohit Sharma missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child but has joined the team now. The Indian skipper will don the whites once again in the second Test as it will be a pink-ball fixture in Adelaide.

India rose to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after the victory and they now need to win at least three of the remaining four matches in the series.