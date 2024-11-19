ETV Bharat / sports

KL Rahul Opener, Nitish Likely To Debut; India’s Probable Playing XI For First Test Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

The highly anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy will start on Friday and ahead of the fixture, India could line up for the match in this manner.

Border Gavaskar Trophy
File Photo: KL Rahul (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Hyderabad: India will take on Australia in Perth on November 22 in the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Ahead of the fixture, Rohit Sharma’s absence and a few injury concerns have left the Indian side with multiple gaps to fill. In such a scenario, India will need to reshuffle their batting unit. Also with Rohit unavailable for the fixture, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side.

Who will open with Jaiswal?

Rohit’s absence has left a vacant spot at the top to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. Also, Shubman Gill is likely to miss the match as he has suffered a thumb fracture according to some media reports. So, it leaves India with two openers in the form of KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran to partner Jaiswal. Easwaran scored only 36 runs from four innings for India A and Australia A. Thus, the team management is likely to back on the experience of KL Rahul on foreign soil and pair him up with Jaiswal at the top.

Kohli might bat at No.3

Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant are likely to make up the top five in the batting unit. Kohli and Pant have been mainstays in the team while Sarfaraz has been consistent in Test cricket since his debut with 371 runs laced with one century and three fifties.

Kohli is likely to bat at number three with Sarfaraz and Pant coming in to bat after him.

Debut for Nitish Kumar Reddy on cards

Considering the bouncy nature of the Australian pitches, India is likely to opt for four pacers and one spinner. Thus, Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to make a debut as the team would like to rely on his skills as a pace bowling all-rounder in Australia. In the spin department, Ashwin and Jadeja are the two options and the team can go with either of them.

The trio of Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep will comprise the pace department.

Hyderabad: India will take on Australia in Perth on November 22 in the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Ahead of the fixture, Rohit Sharma’s absence and a few injury concerns have left the Indian side with multiple gaps to fill. In such a scenario, India will need to reshuffle their batting unit. Also with Rohit unavailable for the fixture, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side.

Who will open with Jaiswal?

Rohit’s absence has left a vacant spot at the top to partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. Also, Shubman Gill is likely to miss the match as he has suffered a thumb fracture according to some media reports. So, it leaves India with two openers in the form of KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran to partner Jaiswal. Easwaran scored only 36 runs from four innings for India A and Australia A. Thus, the team management is likely to back on the experience of KL Rahul on foreign soil and pair him up with Jaiswal at the top.

Kohli might bat at No.3

Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant are likely to make up the top five in the batting unit. Kohli and Pant have been mainstays in the team while Sarfaraz has been consistent in Test cricket since his debut with 371 runs laced with one century and three fifties.

Kohli is likely to bat at number three with Sarfaraz and Pant coming in to bat after him.

Debut for Nitish Kumar Reddy on cards

Considering the bouncy nature of the Australian pitches, India is likely to opt for four pacers and one spinner. Thus, Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to make a debut as the team would like to rely on his skills as a pace bowling all-rounder in Australia. In the spin department, Ashwin and Jadeja are the two options and the team can go with either of them.

The trio of Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep will comprise the pace department.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA VS AUSTRALIAIND VS AUSKL RAHULNITISH KUMAR REDDYBORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.