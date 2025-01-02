BGT Finale: 'Rohit Sharma Opts To Rest, Bumrah To Captain India Tomorrow'

Sydney: India skipper Rohit Sharma has decided to opt out of the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia to be played tomorrow (Jan 3, 2025), a report said on Thursday.

It is going to be pacer Jasprit Bumrah who will captain the side in the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the Indian Express reported. Rohit has informed coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar of his decision to opt out and the two, the report said, have agreed.

If Rohit stays away from tomorrow's game, his career as a Test cricketer seems headed for a dispiriting climax. Even before the report, there were swirling speculations that he is set to be dropped from the fifth and final Test against Australia on Friday.

Rohit, just like Melbourne, was last among recognised batters to enter the nets but this was after head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm whether the out-of-form skipper will be at the toss on Friday morning. "We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," Gambhir gave a cryptic reply to a straight query on whether Rohit will play.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the team's top performer with an astonishing 30 wickets in four outings at a sub-20 average, will take over the leadership role. It was under Bumrah's captaincy that India won its only Test on the tour so far -- the lung-opener in Perth.

Where would this decision leave Rohit?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Anil Kumble walked into Test retirements mid-series as their bodies could no longer take the rigours of the longest format However, in Rohit's case, he has seemingly decided to "opt-out' on the basis of form after Gambhir made it clear that performance is the only thing that would keep a player in the dressing room helmed by him.

If he doesn't come out for toss on Friday, it would be safe to conclude that Rohit, the Test batter, played his last knock at the MCG earlier this week where he looked completely out of place on a good track. While Gambhir didn't spell out the playing eleven, there were enough indications that India might bring back Shubman Gill at number three.

"Indian cricket's transition is in safe hands as long as there are honest people in the dressing room. Only criteria to be in that dressing room is performance," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.

Trailing 1-2, a win for Australia will seal their place in the final at the Lord's against South Africa. India, on other hand, not only require a win but also need Sri Lanka to not lose any of their two Tests at home against Pat Cummins' men.

The visitors aren't looking like a team at ease right now especially Rohit, who is caught between a rock and a hard place both as skipper and batter. He may or may not announce retirement but playing the traditional format after Sydney looks a long shot.

Add to this, the murmurs of dissension in the team that could have a bearing on how the players perform. The implosion started with Ravichandran Ashwin retiring and going back home midway through the series and Rohit's poor form has certainly made him lose a bit of command.