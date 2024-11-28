ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Australia Announce Squad For Adelaide Test; Uncapped All-rounder Added To Roster

Adelaide (Australia): After a decent outing in the two-match series against India, ‘A’, uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster has earned a maiden call-up to the Australian Test side for the second fixture of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. In the unofficial Test series against India A, he was the second-highest run-getter for Australia by racking up 145 runs with an average of 72.50. He also took seven wickets for the team.

"To get a few runs and wickets (for Australia A) was pleasing against a strong Indian side," Webster said as quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Any time you're playing 'A' cricket, it's the one step below Test level, so it does hold you in good stead. To get the call from 'Bails' (selection chair George Bailey) at the end of the NSW (Shield) game was a really proud moment and I can't wait to get stuck in.”

Webster’s addition to the squad will bolster their pace unit and also he can provide backup for Mitchell Marsh.