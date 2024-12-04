ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND: India Nets No Longer Accessible To Public After Team Objects To Open Net Sessions

Adelaide (Australia): Fans will be no longer allowed at India’s net sessions in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The development occurred after fans passed rude comments to the team during their training sessions. The practice session was open for the fans on Thursday during which the incident occurred.

Fans cause chaos at practice session

While Australia had a few supporters cheering for them during their practice, thousands of them flocked to support the Australian side. As they had the opportunity to witness the practice session from close quarters it was chaos at the venue.

"It was complete chaos. During the Australian training session, not more than 70-odd people turned up but during India's session, 3000 came. No one expected so many fans to turn up," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"There was another fans' day in Sydney (ahead of the fifth Test) which stands cancelled as players were very disturbed by the rude and insensitive comments that were passed (here)," he added.

Fans asked Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to smash sixes while they also passed comments on the fitness of the players.