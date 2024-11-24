AUS vs IND 1st Test: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Bharat Army For Disrespecting Indian Flag

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar often make headlines as he boldly expresses his opinions. The former Indian stalwart took centre stage once again as he slammed the Bharat Army for disrespecting the Indian flag during the first Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The 75-year-old blasted the group of supporters for showing disrespect to the Indian flag during the series opener. He has now urged Bharat Army To change their flags with “Bharat’ and ‘Army’ inked on them.

Notably, as per section two of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 ‘lettering upon the national flag" is not allowed.

"The national flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform or accessory of any description which is worn below the waist of any person nor shall it be embroidered or printed on cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, undergarments or any dress material.” the law states.

Gavaskar expressed himself while commentating in the first Test.

"I know that in India it’s not accepted. I don’t think these [fans] are really Indians. I’m not too sure how many of them have Indian passports, so they probably don’t understand the value, the relevance, the importance of the Indian flag," Gavaskar said while doing commentary on ABC Sport, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

“All Indians, including me, are very grateful for the support that they bring to the Indian cricket team wherever the Indian cricket team is playing. We are really, really thankful and grateful for that, but I would request them not to have their group’s name on the India flag," he added.

India are in a commanding position in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 as they set a target of 534 runs for the opposition.