Australia vs India: Rohit Sharma Set To Join Indian Team In Perth

Hyderabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to fly to Australia in the coming days. The 37-year-old is expected to join the Indian side in Perth on November 24, which will be also the third day of the first Test according to a report published by Cricbuzz. The departure of the Indian captain was delayed due to the birth of his second child and so, he will miss out on playing in the first Test.

The report further adds that he will be available for the second Test match of the series starting on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval. Also, Rohit will be a part of the preparation fixture which is to be played between India A and Prime Ministers XI. The fixture will be played between November 30 to December 1 at the Manuka Oval.

The Indian team left for the Australian soil in three batches between November 9 and 11 but the Indian captain stayed back for the birth of his second child. His participation in the series was a discussion amongst the cricket fraternity after reports were out that he is likely to miss the first Test.

The report also mentions that the right-handed batter has informed the concerned authority in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about him joining the national side. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah spoke about being in touch with Rohit earlier in the day in the press conference ahead of the opening Test.

"I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here," Bumrah said in the press conference on the eve of the start of the Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.