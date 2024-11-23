AUS vs IND 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah Equals Kapil Dev's Feat, Becomes Indian To Take Most Fifers In SENA Countries

Perth (Australia): India's stand-in captain for the first Test against Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy Jasprit Bumrah equalled former Indian skipper Kapil Dev's significant milestone, becoming the player to take most fifers in SENA countries (South Africa, England, and New Zealand and Australia). He achieved this incredible feat on the second day of the Perth Test at Optus Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Bumrah picked up his overall 11th and seventh Test fifer in SENA countries. He has now levelled with Kapil Dev's tally of seven five-wicket hauls and is followed by BS Chandrashekhar (6), Zaheer Khan (6) and Bishan Singh Bedi (5), Anil Kumble (5). With this, he also became the fourth highest wicket-taker for India in Australia in Test cricket. He now has 37 wickets in eight games. Kapil Dev leads the tally with 51 scalps in 11 Tests, followed by Anil Kumble (49), and Ravichandran Ashwin (39).

The right-hand pacer claimed five wickets for 30 runs in 18 overs in the Australia's first innings as the hosts were bowled out for their second lowest total (104) against India in Australia. He got crucial wickets of debutant Nathan McSweeney, southpaw opener Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Alex Carey and skipper Pat Cummins. Bumrah now has 118 wickets in 27 Tests at an average of 22.55.

The 30-year-old has also became the only fifth Indian captain to take a five-wicket haul in Tests after Vinoo Mankad (1), Bishan Bedi (8), Kapil Dev (4) and Anil Kumble (2). The last Indian captain to achieve this feat was Kumble (5/84) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2007. Australia won that match by 337 runs.

Bumrah has had five-wicket hauls in Johannesburg, Melbourne, Nottingham, Northsound, Kingston, Capetown, Bengaluru, Vishakhapatnam and Perth, making him a marvellous all-condition bowler.

Coming to the match, a five-wicket haul by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and a fine supporting act by pacer Harshit Rana on his Test debut helped India bundled out Australia for 104 runs and gain a 46-run lead at the end of first session on day two of first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.