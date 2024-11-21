Australia vs India: ‘Yaar, At Least You Can Say Fast Bowler’; Jasprit Bumrah Gives Witty Response To Query Asked By Reporter

Perth (Australia): India skipper Jasprit Bumrah showcased his humorous side during the press conference ahead of the Perth Test. Bumrah will be leading the national side in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. While answering a query by a reporter, Jasprit Bumrah came up with a witty response.

In the response which left everyone in splits, Bumrah reminded the press room that he is a fast bowler who can clock 150 kmph.

“How does it feel to captain India as a medium pace all-rounder," the reporter asked. "Yaar, I can bowl 150kmph, at least you say, fast bowler captain," Bumrah responded.

Bumrah also advocated for pacers to be captains of the national side.

"I have always advocated for pacers being captains. They are tactically better. Pat has done a phenomenal job. There are a lot of models in the past as well. Kapil Dev and a lot of other captains in the past. Hopefully a start of a new tradition," the pacer said on being given the captain's role for the match

The Perth Test might be a challenging task for the Indian team as Rohit Sharma is on paternity leave while Shubman Gill might miss the fixture due to a thumb fracture according to some reports. Also apart from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, other bowlers don’t have much experience of playing in Australia.

India toured Australia in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy and won the series by 2-1. Rishabh Pant starred in the series with a tally of 274 runs with an average of 68.50. Mohammed Siraj is the highest wicket-taker with 13 dismissals to his name with a bowling average of 29.53.