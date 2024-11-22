ETV Bharat / sports

Australia vs India: Record Number Of Wickets Fall On First Day Of Perth Test

India's players celebrate the wicket of Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, foreground, as he leaves the field after losing his wicket ( AP )

Perth (Australia): Australia suffered a dramatic batting collapse on the first day of the Perth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Indian bowlers dished out a clinical display after the team was bundled out on 150 to reduce the opposition to 67/7 by end of the Day 1. India were bowled for 150 in 49.4 overs just before tea and took seven wickets in just 27 overs during the final session.

At stumps, Alex Carey (19*) and Mitchell Starc (6*) remained unbeaten at the crease, with Australia trailing by 83 runs. A total of 17 wickets fell on the second day of the Test and some records were made during an eventful during the opening day of the Perth Test.

Australia’s top-order collapse

It was the only second time since 1980 when Australia lost their first five wickets in an innings of a home Test before the score reached 40. Earlier, they lost five wickets on a total of 17 in Hobart in 2016.

Most wickets on the first day of a Test in Australia