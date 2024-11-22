Australia vs India: Record Number Of Wickets Fall On First Day Of Perth Test

Perth (Australia): Australia suffered a dramatic batting collapse on the first day of the Perth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Indian bowlers dished out a clinical display after the team was bundled out on 150 to reduce the opposition to 67/7 by end of the Day 1. India were bowled for 150 in 49.4 overs just before tea and took seven wickets in just 27 overs during the final session.
At stumps, Alex Carey (19*) and Mitchell Starc (6*) remained unbeaten at the crease, with Australia trailing by 83 runs. A total of 17 wickets fell on the second day of the Test and some records were made during an eventful during the opening day of the Perth Test.
Australia’s top-order collapse
It was the only second time since 1980 when Australia lost their first five wickets in an innings of a home Test before the score reached 40. Earlier, they lost five wickets on a total of 17 in Hobart in 2016.
That's Stumps on what was an engrossing Day 1 of the 1st #AUSvIND Test!— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2024
7⃣ wickets in the Final Session for #TeamIndia! 👌👌
4⃣ wickets for Captain Jasprit Bumrah
2⃣ wickets for Mohammed Siraj
1⃣ wicket for debutant Harshit Rana
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/gTqS3UPruo pic.twitter.com/1Mbb6F6B2c
Most wickets on the first day of a Test in Australia
17 wickets is the most dismissals on the first day of a Test in Australia since 1952.
Lowest first innings total in Australia
India’s first innings total of 150 all out in the Perth Test is the joint-lowest score in Australia in the last 24 years. The previous instance was back in 2000 in Sydney when India were bowled out on 150 in the first innings. Also, this is the sixth instance of India being all out under 200 in the first innings of a Test in Australia.
Bumrah inks his name in record books
Jasprit Bumrah inked his name in the history book becoming only the second bowler in the Test history to dismiss Steve Smith on golden duck. The first instance when Smith was dismissed in 2014 occurred when South Africa's Dale Steyn achieved the same feat.
The right-arm fast bowler has 177 wickets at an average of 2017 Sydney Barnes is the only bowler in the 147 years history of Test crickets