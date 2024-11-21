ETV Bharat Special | Jaiswal Can Be India's David Warner In BGT, Says Pujara

Hyderabad: Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has backed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal saying he will play a similar role to David Warner in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, that begins on Friday.

Jaiswal who will open the innings for the Indian side has been impressive in recent times and has been the leading run-scorer in Tests for India in 2024. He has amassed 1119 runs from 11 matches so far with an average of 55.95. Many have praised him for his sheer consistency.

Ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series #ToughestRivalry starting on 22nd November, Cheteshwar Pujara said on, 'Star Sports Press Room', "Well, to answer your first question, Yashasvi (Jaiswal), is one of the most talented cricketer India has produced and I'm very confident that even going forward (he will do well)."

He was replying to a question by ETV Bharat. "I know he has a lot to prove especially being the opener, but he will play a key role in this (upcoming) series, if we (India) have to win, his role is the most important one," added Pujara, who has played 103 Tests.

Pujara, who played a key role in India's triumph Down Under, during the last couple of series, also said that Jaiswal, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, is an all-format player.

"He is someone, who is an aggressive player, he can play the role of what David Warner used to do for the Australian team. His batting will be very important for us and his contribution in India, though we have lost the series, the runs he has made, we were in a strong position. Being an opening player, he holds a key for the Indian batting line-up and I'm sure that he will be successful," added Pujara, who has 7,195 Test runs to his credit.

"He is mentally tough, he prepares really well, he hits en-number of balls, he loves batting, so his is someone, who I feel that he has a long way for the Indian team, and across the formats, not just the Test format and he will be successful over a period of time," elaborated Pujara who plays for Saurashtra in the domestic circuit.

Pujara, whose highest Test score is unbeaten 206, also dubbed the Pat Cummins-led side as the favourites to win the five-match series.

"And my prediction for this series, honestly, Australia has the edge, there is no doubt about it, but the question is can we win the series, yes definitely, we can there is no doubt about it, but if I have to predict, Australia is the favourite to win this particular series," concluded Pujara, a right-handed batter.

Pujara who would be doing commentary also quipped that he would miss playing in the series Down Under. The test series starts with a game at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The rest of the games will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. India need to beat Australia 4-0 to qualify for the World Test Championship final.