AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Josh Hazlewood Gets Back Into Australian Side In Place Of Scott Boland

Brisbane: Despite taking a five-wicket haul in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy which included key scalps in the form of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Scott Boland will not find a place in the playing XI of the third Test. Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed on Friday that Josh Hazlewood will be back into the fold at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Hazlewood entering the playing XI is the only change in the Australian team for the third Test. The 33-year-old was battling with a side injury and he missed the second Test of the series where Australia secured a victory by 10 wickets.

However, he has recovered in time for the Brisbane Test and will be returning to the playing XI.

"Josh comes back in ... had no hiccups," Cummins told reporters in Brisbane on Friday.

"Had a really good bowl yesterday, had another good bowl in Adelaide a few days previous. He and the medical team are super confident."

Boland picked five wickets in the second Test and played a key role in the Australian victory. He has picked 40 wickets from 11 Tests so far in his international career. Ahead of the fixture, Cummins admitted that keeping Boland out of the playing XI was a tough decision for the team.

"It's tough, he (Boland) was fantastic in Adelaide," Cummins said.

“He's unfortunately spent a fair bit of time on the bench over the past 18 months. And whenever he's played, he's been fantastic. A shame for Scotty, but still a fair bit to play out this series. I would be surprised if he doesn't get another crack at some point.”

The third fixture of the series is crucial for both sides as the scores are levelled at 1-1. Both the teams are in contention of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final but one defeat for India might ruin their chances. India will need a series of positive results while Australia have a slight edge to qualify for the final of the marquee tournament.