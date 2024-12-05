AUS vs IND: Rain To Play Spoilsport On Day 1 Of Pink-Ball Test?: 6 mm Grass Awaiting For Pacers

Adelaide: India is all set to take on Australia in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from Friday at the Adelaide Oval. After a gap of 10 days between the first and the second Test, both the teams will be up against each other in whites. India are leading 1-0 in the series and they will aim to further extend their lead with another victory in the series.

Curator reveals there will be 6 mm grass on the pitch

While reflecting on the nature of the pitch, the pitch curator of the Adelaide Oval, Damian Hough has stated that it will be a balanced wicket. However, he has also mentioned that batting under the lights will be a tough task to do and the pitch will have a 6mm covering of grass.

"History suggests that it is hard to bat under lights in Adelaide. The pitch will have 6mm of grass. We are trying to produce a pitch that would be a good contest. The pitch did not play a part in the Test match finishing in 3 days last time India were here. I thought that it was really good bowling from Australia. As long as there is something in it for all aspects of the game, I am happy, I just want a good contest," Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough told the press on Wednesday.

“The ball hooping around has nothing to do with the pitch. Under the right conditions, right weather, the ball will move," he further added.

Weather forecast in Adelaide

The much-anticipated contest starting on Friday might be spoiled by the rain on the opening day of the pink ball Test with a 40% rain probability. There is a forecast for afternoon showers and the temperature will be around 30°C and will eventually dip to 27°C. Also, the 98% cloud cover will make the conditions pacer-friendly. Day 2 has a 14% chance of rain but there is no chance of rain playing the spoilsport on Day 3. The fifth day of the fixture has a 74% chance of rain.