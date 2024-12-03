AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli Might Equal Don Bradman’s 76-Year-Old Test Record In Adelaide

Perth (Australia): Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking Sir Don Bradman’s record in Test cricket. As India will square off against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on December 6, the right-handed batter will have a chance to write his name in the record books. Bradman currently holds the record for most international centuries by a batter in a visiting country. Bradman has 11 centuries to his name from 19 matches he played in England from 1930 to 1948.

Currently, Kohli has racked up 10 hundred from 43 matches on the Australian soil since his red-ball debut in 2011. Jack Hobbs (9 centuries in Australia), Sachin Tendulkar (9 centuries in Sri Lanka), Sir Vivian Richards (8 centuries in England) and Sunil Gavaskar (7 centuries in West Indies) are also included in the list.

Kohli boasts an impressive record in Australia by amassing 2710 runs with an average of 54.20 including a top score of 169 which he scored back in December 2014 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Kohli played a scintillating knock in the Perth Test by scoring unbeaten 100 runs in the second innings which played a key role in helping India take an edge in the match. Indian bowlers then capitalised on the lead and helped the team secure a triumph.

The 36-year-old was struggling with his form before the start of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. However, his century in the fixture might have provided the Indian team a sigh of relief as one of their senior batters played a crucial role in the winning cause.