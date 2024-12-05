AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma Confirms KL Rahul’s Batting Position Ahead Of Pink-Ball Test

Adelaide: Amidst the discussion regarding KL Rahul’s batting position in the Indian batting unit, skipper Rohit Sharma has confirmed his batting position. Rohit stated in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second Test that Rahul will open the innings while he will bat somewhere in the middle.

In the warm-up game played against the Prime Minister’s XI, Rahul opened the batting while Rohit battled at No.4. Considering Rohit’s recent statement, the batting unit is likely to play in a similar role.

"Yeah, he will be opening the batting. I will bat somewhere in the middle," Rohit said.

In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal played match-winning knocks at the top helping India secure a 295-run win in Perth. The duo stitched a partnership of 201 runs in the second innings which completely tilted the match in favour of the visitors.

Rohit Sharma started opening in Test cricket in 2019 and has amassed close to 3000 runs with an average of 44 across 42 red-ball fixtures.

Rohit praised Rahul for his knock in the Perth Test and revealed that he thought that the batting order shouldn’t be changed.

“And how I came to the decision of batting down the order is clearly we want results, we want success, and those two guys at the top... just looking at this one Test match, they batted brilliantly," Rohit said.

"I was at home with my newborn in my arms, and I was watching how KL batted. It was brilliant to watch. I felt that there was no need to change that now. Maybe in the future, things will be different. I don't know.”