Australia Register Dominating Victory Over India In Pink Ball Test, Level BGT 2024 Series 1-1

Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the second Test (Pink Ball Test) for Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Sunday.

Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the second Test (Pink Ball Test) for Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Sunday.
Australia beat India in Pink Ball Test by 10 wickets at Adelaide Oval for Border Gavaskar Trophy (AP)
Published : 2 hours ago

Adelaide: After losing the first Test in Perth, Australia bounced back stronger in the second Test in Adelaide as they registered a dominating victory over India by 10 wickets and within just two days and one session on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The Hosts Australia have levelled the series 1-1 with three more Tests to go in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024.

This was the shortest-ever Test between India and Australia in terms of balls bowled. With this disappointing defeat, India slipped down to the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Australia chased down the modest 19-run target set by India in just 3.2 overs to seal the victory. Southpaw opener Usman Khawaja and rising sensation Nathan McSweeney remained unbeaten on 9 and 10 runs respectively.

Earlier, in the day, India resumed Day 3 on 128 for 5. It took Australian pacers only an hour and a bit to wrap up India's innings as they took the remaining five wickets and bundled them out for 175 as the visitor's second innings lasted only 36.5 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (28) was the first to fall, caught by Steve Smith off Mitchell Starc. Ravichandran Ashwin (7) displayed some resistance but fell after scoring seven runs while attempting a hook shot on a bouncer. Harshit Rana (0), and Mohammed Siraj (7) were the second last and last man to depart.

Skipper Pat Cummins picked up five wickets, his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests, while Scott Boland claimed three and Mitchell Starc two. Pat Cummins is now amongst the top 5 captains with most wickets in Tests.

Travis Head was named as Player of the Match for his blistering century. He scored 140 runs off 141 balls in the first innings to hand Australia a healthy lead of 157 runs for the first innings.

The only positive from this Test for India was Nitish Kumar Reddy. In the first two Tests, Reddy's batting performances have been exemplary. He is yet to get a fifty but scores of 41, 37 not out, 42 and 42 gives a lot of promise for the future and two wickets in two games will only boost his confidence going forward in the bowling department.

Most wickets as captain in Tests

187 - Imran Khan
138 - Richie Benaud
117 - Gary Sobers
116 - Daniel Vettori
115 - Pat Cummins

Most WTC Wins as Captain (games)

18: Pat Cummins (30)*
17: Ben Stokes (28)*
14: Virat Kohli (22)
12: Rohit Sharma (22)
12: Joe Root (32)

Australia in DN Tests
Played 13 | Won 12 | Lost 1
They have won each of the eight DN Tests at Adelaide Oval, one by an innings margin, three by 100+ runs, and three by seven-plus wickets to spare.

Most consecutive defeats for an Indian captain
6 MAK Pataudi (1967-68)
5 Sachin Tendulkar (1999-00)
4 Datta Gaekwad (1959)
4 MS Dhoni (2011)
4 MS Dhoni (2014)
4 Virat Kohli (2020-21)
4 Rohit Sharma (2024) *

Best bowling figures by a captain in a Day-Night Test match:

5/8 (6.2) - Joe Root (England) vs India 2021
5/41 (14.2) - Jason Holder vs Sri Lanka , 2018
5/57 (14) - Pat Cummins vs India, today

Shortest completed Tests in Australia (by balls bowled)
656 Australia vs South Africa, Melbourne - 1932
866 Australia vs South Africa, Brisbane - 2022
911 Australia vs England, Sydney - 1895
1031 Australia vs India, Adelaide - 2024
1034 Australia vs England, Brisbane 1950

