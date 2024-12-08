ETV Bharat / sports

Australia Register Dominating Victory Over India In Pink Ball Test, Level BGT 2024 Series 1-1

Adelaide: After losing the first Test in Perth, Australia bounced back stronger in the second Test in Adelaide as they registered a dominating victory over India by 10 wickets and within just two days and one session on Sunday, December 8, 2024. The Hosts Australia have levelled the series 1-1 with three more Tests to go in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024.

This was the shortest-ever Test between India and Australia in terms of balls bowled. With this disappointing defeat, India slipped down to the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Australia chased down the modest 19-run target set by India in just 3.2 overs to seal the victory. Southpaw opener Usman Khawaja and rising sensation Nathan McSweeney remained unbeaten on 9 and 10 runs respectively.

Earlier, in the day, India resumed Day 3 on 128 for 5. It took Australian pacers only an hour and a bit to wrap up India's innings as they took the remaining five wickets and bundled them out for 175 as the visitor's second innings lasted only 36.5 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (28) was the first to fall, caught by Steve Smith off Mitchell Starc. Ravichandran Ashwin (7) displayed some resistance but fell after scoring seven runs while attempting a hook shot on a bouncer. Harshit Rana (0), and Mohammed Siraj (7) were the second last and last man to depart.

Skipper Pat Cummins picked up five wickets, his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests, while Scott Boland claimed three and Mitchell Starc two. Pat Cummins is now amongst the top 5 captains with most wickets in Tests.